Historic Indiana State Park inn closes for major renovations

Hoosiers thinking about escaping to a remote state park inn in southern Indiana will have to find a different destination for the next 15 or so months.

The inn at Spring Mill State Park, in Mitchell between Bloomington and French Lick, closed Sunday for major renovations.

It's not expected to reopen until early 2024.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the 73-room inn built in 1939 is structurally sound but needs significant work that requires closing the entire facility, including the Millstone Dining Room, the conference center and overnight lodging.

The project aims to retain the historic, natural look and feel of the public spaces and guest rooms while modernizing the inn's mechanical systems, renovating windows and doors, upgrading guest rooms and bathrooms, and replacing the swimming pool with a splash pad.

"Complete closure of one of our most iconic Indiana State Park inns for more than a year is a difficult decision. However, the modernization of the inn's behind-the-scenes safety and comfort systems is best accomplished with this approach," DNR Director Dan Bortner said.

"When guests can return, they will appreciate the improvements from the moment they check in at the new centrally located welcome desk to their renovated rooms."

Other amenities at Spring Mill State Park, including the activity center, Gus Grissom Memorial and the trails remain open for guests to enjoy. Inn employees will continue working in those areas of the park or at other DNR properties.