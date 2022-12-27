Resolve to take guided hike through an Indiana state park on New Year's Day

Hoosiers looking to get started on new year fitness goals, or simply wanting to enjoy what should be an unusually warm winter day, can take advantage of "First Day Hikes" Jan. 1 at many of Indiana's state parks, forests and lakes, including Indiana Dunes State Park.
The guided hikes are organized by Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials and aimed at encouraging people to enjoy nature, connect with friends and visit state parks year-round.
The First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park along Lake Michigan in Porter County is set to run from 10 a.m. to noon Region time.
Visitors should meet at the nature center to be led on a 2-mile moderate loop along scenic Trail 7 to Lake Michigan. Make sure to wear sturdy, comfortable shoes and dress for the weather.
At the end of the hike, participants can enjoy snacks and a campfire provided by the Friends of the Indiana Dunes organization.
The Indiana Dunes State Park Pavilion also will be open for brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.
Jerry Davich, The Times
Further afield, Potato Creek State Park near South Bend is hosting a 1-mile hike around Worster Lake beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern Time from the Quaking Aspen parking lot. Visitors should bring binoculars to view eagles and other wildlife.
At Prophetstown State Park, near Lafayette, there will be an easy two-mile hike Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, starting from the Prairie View Picnic Area at 1 p.m. EST. Hot chocolate and apple cider will be served by a fire afterward.
A complete list of First Day Hikes and other state park programs is available online at
in.gov/dnr/parklake/2420.htm.
Gallery: First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Erik Roe, right, of Highland, snaps a selfie with other visitors on the steps on Mount Tom Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Indiana DNR interpretive naturalist Marie Laudeman prepares to lead visitors Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Visitors descend Mount Jackson Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Visitors hike up Mount Holden Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Indiana DNR interpretive naturalist Marie Laudeman, right, leads visitors Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Visitors return to the Indiana Dunes Nature Center following the 3-dune challenge Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Jackie, left, and Jamie Taves, of Hobart, walk with their dog, Milo, on a trail Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Visitors assemble outside the Indiana Dunes State Park Nature Center Tuesday for the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Visitors help display a banner Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Kristen Neria, left, and Connie Karras, both of Munster, snap a selfie together Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Visitors hike up Mount Tom Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Visitors return to the Indiana Dunes Nature Center following the 3-dune challenge Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Indiana DNR interpretive naturalist Marie Laudeman prepares to lead visitors Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources at Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Visitors take in the view at the top of Mount Holden Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Visitors descend Mount Tom Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Visitors led by Indiana DNR interpretive naturalist Marie Laudeman trek up the steps on Mount Tom Tuesday during the First Day Hike at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Patrick Daugherty, 10, of Kouts, dashes up the steps on Mount Tom Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Indiana DNR interpretive naturalist Marie Laudeman, right, snaps a photo of visitors Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Kale Wilk, The Times
Need to get away?
Start exploring magnificent places with our weekly travel newsletter.