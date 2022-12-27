Resolve to take guided hike through an Indiana state park on New Year's Day

Hoosiers looking to get started on new year fitness goals, or simply wanting to enjoy what should be an unusually warm winter day, can take advantage of "First Day Hikes" Jan. 1 at many of Indiana's state parks, forests and lakes, including Indiana Dunes State Park.

The guided hikes are organized by Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials and aimed at encouraging people to enjoy nature, connect with friends and visit state parks year-round.

The First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park along Lake Michigan in Porter County is set to run from 10 a.m. to noon Region time.

Visitors should meet at the nature center to be led on a 2-mile moderate loop along scenic Trail 7 to Lake Michigan. Make sure to wear sturdy, comfortable shoes and dress for the weather.

At the end of the hike, participants can enjoy snacks and a campfire provided by the Friends of the Indiana Dunes organization.

The Indiana Dunes State Park Pavilion also will be open for brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Further afield, Potato Creek State Park near South Bend is hosting a 1-mile hike around Worster Lake beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern Time from the Quaking Aspen parking lot. Visitors should bring binoculars to view eagles and other wildlife.

At Prophetstown State Park, near Lafayette, there will be an easy two-mile hike Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, starting from the Prairie View Picnic Area at 1 p.m. EST. Hot chocolate and apple cider will be served by a fire afterward.

A complete list of First Day Hikes and other state park programs is available online at in.gov/dnr/parklake/2420.htm.