GARY — A stalled vehicle has resulted in slow-moving traffic in the center lane on Interstate 80 between Harrison and Grant streets.
Traffic is projected to clear up by 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Grace Opinker
Grace Opinker
Grace.Opinker@nwi.com
