Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States, dates back to 1865. For those who like to follow history, it’s the perfect holiday for a road trip with many cities offering diverse events including the live jazz band at Levi and Catharine Coffin State Historic Site in Fountain City, Indiana.

Coffin was known as the President of the Underground Railroad and is credited with helping over 2,000 freedom seekers escape enslavement. Or for those with culinary inclinations, taste the foods and learn about their historic roots at the Juneteenth Foodways Festival in Indianapolis.

Or consider this. Detroit has a seminal place in Civil Rights history says Christopher Moyer Senior Director, Communications at Visit Detroit noting that before Martin Luther King Jr. stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in August of 1963, he gave the first version of his “I Have a Dream” speech in Detroit.

According to Moyer, June 23rd, 2023 marks the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s Walk to Freedom when more than 125,000 people marched down Woodward toward Jefferson Avenue in 1963, making it the largest civil rights demonstration in U.S. history at the time. Dr. King spoke of his dream in Detroit alongside gospel singer Mahalia Jackson, Rev. C.L. Franklin (Aretha Franklin’s father), and many other leaders of the Civil Rights Movement.

Two months later in Washington D.C., Dr. King started his speech, but paused when he felt the prepared remarks didn’t match the moment. Mahalia Jackson called out to him, “tell them about your dream Martin.” From there he extemporaneously gave another rendition of the speech he first gave in Detroit. This became the speech we all know today.

“Walk in the Footsteps of History” is one of many events in the Detroit area that make a perfect Juneteenth road trip.

For those who want to hit the road, here’s a round-up of what to do and where to go.

Detroit, Michigan

Walk in the Footsteps of History

There will be events throughout June commemorating the anniversary, including “How Long?” an exhibit featuring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy is currently running through Aug. 31 at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation.

Celebrate Diversity

The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History hosts the 40th anniversary of the African World Festival, July 14 - 17. The festival is a celebration of the African diaspora, and typically includes live music, food, educational panels and more. The museum, which is the largest of its kind, puts a spotlight on the achievements of African-Americans. With more than 20 galleries, from history to culture, to the Underground Railroad and emancipation, this recognition of resiliency and the important role the black community of Detroit play in building this city is not to be missed. thewright.org

Wayne County, Indiana

According to Nancy Sartain, Leisure Marketing Director at the Richmond~Wayne County Convention & Tourism Bureau, their Black History Trail lets visitors explore the significant sights that that tell about Richmond and Wayne County’s Underground Railroad movement as well as the history, music, culture, entrepreneurship, and national contributions of Wayne County’s Black community. They blazed many trails. Now retrace their footsteps.

“A little trivia,” says Sartain. “In 1836, Richmond, Indiana gained the nickname “Little Africa” because Black people were coming to the city in larger numbers than white people.”

Stops along the Black History Trail which encompasses both Wayne and Randolph counties includes the Levi & Catharine Coffin House & Interpretative Center, William Bush gravesite, a former slave who assisted Levi Coffin in assisting freedom seekers trekking north, historical marker of The Giants, Richmond’s early 20th century Negro baseball team, Union Literary Institute, a school founded in 1846 primarily for Blacks by abolitionist Quakers and free Blacks in Randolph County, and Longtown, a free Black community in Randolph County and Darke County, Ohio that includes the James & Sophia Clemens Farmstead.

Fort Wayne, Indiana

The Magnificent Freedom Fest, Fort Wayne’s official Juneteenth celebration with various activities is held on June 17th.

The Allen County Public Library Genealogy Center is one of the best places in the United States to research African American family histories. They have one of the best collections of African American records and resources as well as trained genealogists who are also experts at using historical context as a 4th dimension to help research family histories that many believe are lost.

Indianapolis, Indiana

The Major Taylor Festival honors the legacy of the African-American professional cyclist with family-friendly activities.

Guests can enjoy a free visit to the Indiana State Museum where there’s a celebration of the history, art and culture of Juneteenth. All 12 locations will be open and free to visitors. All 12 locations are offering free admission in honor of Juneteenth. Celebrate with live performances and hands-on activities at the Indiana State Museum, enjoy a live jazz band at Levi and Catharine Coffin State Historic Site, or take a tour through another historic site.

At the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, stop by the Juneteenth Foodways Festival and experience how Black foodways contribute to American culture.

Louisville, Kentucky

The Louisville Juneteenth Festival feature over 60 Black-owned businesses, musical performances, panel discussions, networking events, food, and more. Held on the Belvedere in Downtown Louisville overlooking the Ohio River.

Louisville Funk Fest

The Juneteenth edition of this annual music festival takes place on June 16 and 17 at Louisville’s Waterfront Park and celebrates half-a-century of hip-hop with performances by Fantasia, Ginuwine, Jeezy, Juvenile, and more. A finale “Day Party” will be held on the 18th with music by a variety of DJs.

MELANnaire Marketplace

Shop over 75 black entrepreneurs and local vendors while enjoying live music, guest speakers, a kids zone, and food trucks at popular Fourth Street Live! in downtown Louisville. June 17 & 18.

Louisville Black Chef Showcase

This inaugural event highlights more than a dozen Black chefs throughout the region as they prepare tastings of signature dishes for an afternoon of flavor on June 18.

Juneteenth with Lil Jon

On June 18, rapper Lil Jon is performing live at the Jeffersonville Riverstage as part of the free summer concert series “Jammin in Jeff.” Jeffersonville, Indiana, is directly across the river from downtown Louisville and visitors can walk across the Big Four Bridge from the city’s Waterfront Park to access the event in addition to driving.

Juneteenth Jubilee

Hosted by the City of Louisville, Juneteenth Jubilee brings together a mix of events such as pageants and sporting events.