Traveling Smithsonian exhibit coming to south suburbs

A traveling Smithsonian exhibit, "The Way We Worked," is coming to the south suburbs.

The national exhibit opens Saturday at the Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville.

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will display “The Way We Worked: A Traveling Exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution," which explores how 20th-century work trends shaped the nation.

“This exhibit focuses on the 20th century and the work that Americans and immigrants were doing to build the nation into the country that we know today,” said Tina Riley, facility supervisor at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Isle a la Cache.

It's a free exhibit that features display panels, historic photos, video and audio, mostly from the National Archives. It will also incorporate local materials, including of women who worked at the Joliet Iron Works Historic Site during the 19th and 20th centuries.

Created by the National Archives and adapted for travel by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Services, the exhibit tells the human stories of the country's work experience. It covers labor laws and events like the Great Migration where people moved across the country in search of better opportunities.

“The exhibit boils down more than a century of history into a snapshot of what American work-life looked like,” Riley said.

The Romeoville Area Historical Society will provide artifacts, military uniforms and photos, such as of historic Romeoville businesses like the restaurant that was turned into the Isle a la Cache Museum.

The exhibit runs through May 8. During its run, the Forest Preserve District will offer 14 programs, including the Zoom webinar "Will County Works: On the River" on Feb. 24 and the Steel and Stone Hike at Joliet Iron Works Historic Site on May 8.

The museum at 501 E. Romeo Road/135th St. is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturday and from noon until 4 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

