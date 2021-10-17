Treat yourself to something new this Halloween

Dare to be devilish this Halloween with a unique take on how to celebrate the holiday, with options ranging from a Headless Horseman Festival, kayaking on the Chicago River in search of ghosts and gangsters and a visit to haunted lighthouses to celebrating Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.
Chicago
Wateriders Ghosts and Gangster Kayak Tours
312-953-9287; wateriders.com/tour/ghosts-and-gangsters-tour
The tour starts with a short lesson in paddling, then proceeds up the Chicago River to historic spots in the city’s history. Choose either single or double kayaks, enjoy the beauty of the river as it is swathed in rainbow reflections from the lights of the city’s skyline, and listen to stories of murder and mayhem.
Haunted Halloween Segway Tour
Chicago Segways, 300 E. Monroe St.
312-552-5100; chicagosegways.com
A ghoulish guide offers a Segway tour through the city, visiting such haunted spots as Fort Dearborn; Dead Alley, where Al Capone’s yacht was once located; and site of the Iroquois Theatre fire, where hundreds lost their lives in 1903.
Day of the Dead
Oct. 31
Maxwell Street Market, 800 S. Desplaines St.
A family event with such activities as pumpkin carving, decorating sugar skulls, lessons in making flowers out of tissue paper as well as performances by Cielito Lindo, a modern Latino mariachi band, Ballet Folklorico de Chicago Ballet and Los Vicios De Papá, a Latin Ska fusion band.
Day of the Dead Xicágo
Oct. 30
The National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th St.
312-738-1503; nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org
This annual event celebrates the lives of those we have loved and lost. The museum is recreated with ofrendas, or altars created with offerings, mementos and remembrances of the dead. There will also be live music and art activities as well as a large ofrenda illuminated on the outside of the museum.
Indiana
Frightful Frontier
Through Oct. 31
Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, 3000 N. Meridian St.
317-334-4000; childrensmuseum.org
The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is not only the largest children’s museum in the country — and the only one, we’re guessing, that has a huge dinosaur breaking through the exterior of the building — but also is hosting the 57th annual Haunted House event. It’s a two-tiered scary system here. The lights are low, the music is spooky, and frightening figures are popping up all around during AAA Insurance’s Frightening Hours.
If you like to be scared, this is a good choice. But if a more warm and fuzzy haunted experience is what you like, consider AES Indiana’s Lights-On Hours with its upbeat music. Sure, there may be a few scary objects, but there are friendly faces as well.
Consider a chance to participate in the Sports Spooktacular presented by Scannell Properties and Birge & Held, or enjoy a Friendly Feast with Witches breakfast.
Harvest Festival at Newfields
Through Oct. 31
4000 N. Michigan Road, Indianapolis
317-923-1331; discovernewfields.org
The stately grounds of Newfields are transformed into an eerie enchanted forest with thousands of glowing pumpkins, a ghostly train and haunted pathways, all ending in a not-to-be-forgotten light show at Mischief Manor.
Headless Horseman Festival at Conner Prairie
Thursdays-Sundays through Oct. 30
13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers
800-966-1836; connerprairie.org
Conner Prairie typically highlights what life was like in Indiana starting back in the 1830s, but things change the month of October when the Headless Horseman rides and it’s Conner "Scairie Time," with ghosts, a 22,000-plus corn maze, scarecrow contest, haunted hayrides and fun activities.
Haunted Wood Trail
Oct. 22, 23, 29 and 30
Fulton County Historical Society grounds, US 31 & CR 375 N, Rochester
574-223-4436; fultoncountyhistory.org
Rochester is often known as the Round Barn Capital of the Midwest for the number of round barns still standing, including the white barn that’s located on the grounds of the Fulton County Historical Society, where its museum is located, as well as Loyal, a living history village highlighting life from 1900 to 1925. Enjoy the spookiness of the site when FCHS hosts its 16th annual Haunted Woods Trail at the historical society grounds. It’s like a spooky walk through history.
Michigan
Haunted Lighthouses
Until Oct. 24
Fort Gratiot Lighthouse, 2802 Omar St, Port Huron
810-216-6923; phmuseum.org/fort-gratiot-lighthouse
White River Lighthouse
231-894-8265; splka.org/whiteriver.html
“Michigan has more lighthouses than any other state, and nearly a quarter of them are rumored to be haunted,” says Dianna Stampfler, author Michigan’s Haunted Lighthouses. “Fort Gratiot even hosts paranormal investigations where the public can call out the spirits of former keepers, like Frank Kimball, who served for more than 30 years. White River Light Station in Whitehall — now managed by the Sable Point Lighthouse Keepers Association — remains home to the ghosts of its first keeper, Bill Robinson who served 45 years and his wife, Sarah.”
Kentucky
Waverly Sanitorium
October
4301 E. Pages Lane, Louisville
502- 933-2142; therealwaverlyhills.com
Even when it was a state-of-the-art hospital for tuberculosis patients, Waverly Sanitorium was considered one of the most haunted places in the country. Now, more than a century since it first opened, the rambling Tudor-style building hosts paranormal tours and, for the month of October, Haunted House tours as well.
Old Louisville Ghost Tours
Through Nov. 15
1340 S. 4th St., Louisville
502-635-5244; oldlouisville.com
Louisville not only boasts of having the most haunted place in the country, but also the most haunted neighborhood. That would be the spectacular Old Louisville, which has the largest contiguous number of Victorian mansions in the U.S. You can take these guided tours almost any time of the year, but let’s face it, Halloween probably offers the greatest chance of seeing a ghost or two. The tours are based on David Dominé’s book "True Ghost Stories and Eerie Legends from America’s Most Haunted Neighborhood," which features such tales as a millionaire murdered by his spurned lover and a resurrectionist who dug up fresh cadavers to sell to medical students. Now there’s a down and dirty way to earn a living.