Treat yourself to something new this Halloween

Even when it was a state-of-the-art hospital for tuberculosis patients, Waverly Sanitorium was considered one of the most haunted places in the country. Now, more than a century since it first opened, the rambling Tudor-style building hosts paranormal tours and, for the month of October, Haunted House tours as well.

Louisville not only boasts of having the most haunted place in the country, but also the most haunted neighborhood. That would be the spectacular Old Louisville, which has the largest contiguous number of Victorian mansions in the U.S. You can take these guided tours almost any time of the year, but let’s face it, Halloween probably offers the greatest chance of seeing a ghost or two. The tours are based on David Dominé’s book "True Ghost Stories and Eerie Legends from America’s Most Haunted Neighborhood," which features such tales as a millionaire murdered by his spurned lover and a resurrectionist who dug up fresh cadavers to sell to medical students. Now there’s a down and dirty way to earn a living.