'Treating us like robots': Amazon workers seek union

"What you are doing here is historical. Historical. People are sick and tired of being exploited, sick and tired of having the dignity they deserve. And your message to people all over this country is stand up and fight back," Sanders said.

"This country belongs to all of this, not just a handful of billionaires," the former Democratic presidential candidate said.

Ahead of Sanders' visit, Amazon CEO Dave Clark tweeted that they "actually deliver" a progressive workplace with a $15 hourly minimum wage and good health benefits that Sanders said he supports.

"So, if you want to hear about $15 an hour and health care, Senator Sanders will be speaking downtown. But if you would like to make at least $15 an hour and have good health care, Amazon is hiring," Clark tweeted.

Burns and Harvey Wilson, a 41-year-old who works as a "picker" at Amazon, both said they're supporting the union because of poor working conditions at the warehouse. Employees face relentless quotas and the mammoth size of the facility makes it nearly impossible to get to the bathroom and back to your station during that time, they said.

"How could you work for somebody who is trillion, billion whatever you want to call it, how can you work for them and they don't want you to go to the bathroom?" Burns said.