Trials and errors

"Your honor," the district attorney announced, "we will prove that East committed a felony in that, due to negligence, he allowed South to make a vulnerable game."

"Proceed," the judge ordered, and the court kibitzed the evidence.

"North-South bid aggressively to 3NT," the DA began. "After North freely rebid two diamonds, he had nothing extra and might have passed South's 2NT. West led the four of spades: seven, king, ace. South next let the ten of diamonds ride. When East won, he returned ... the jack of spades.

"Declarer produced the queen and ran the diamonds. He was sure of nine tricks, but at the end, he took the ace of clubs and greedily finessed with his jack. East had pitched a club, so South made two overtricks. But if East shifts to a low heart at the third trick, the defense wins four hearts for down one."

"My client is innocent," East's mouthpiece roared. "To fault him for returning a spade is absurd. The winning defense required a crystal ball."

Was East guilty?