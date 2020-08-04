Trials and errors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

“Your honor,” the District Attorney stated, “we will prove that South committed a felony. He lost a cold 3NT.”

“Proceed,” the judge instructed, and the court kibitzed the evidence.

“When West led the king of diamonds,” the DA said, “South ducked twice, won the third diamond and led the king of spades. West took the ace and returned a spade. Declarer cashed three spades — East threw diamonds — and then the king, ace and queen of hearts. When West discarded, South lost a club finesse with his queen and took only eight tricks.”

Two chances

“My client’s play was fine,” South’s counsel roared. “He gave himself two chances for the contract.”

Was South guilty?

After South takes his spade tricks, he should cash the A-Q of hearts and lead a third heart, playing his ten when East follows low. As the cards lie, South wins four heart tricks and nine in all. If West took the jack of hearts, he would have only clubs left, and South would get a free finesse and his ninth trick.

Daily question