Trials and errors

"Your honor," the district attorney intoned, "we will prove that East committed a felony, in that he let South make a hopeless game."

"State your case," the judge ordered, and the court kibitzed the evidence.

"Against four hearts," the DA stated, "West led the deuce of spades, and dummy played low. East took the ace and returned a spade. Declarer won and let the queen of trumps ride for a losing finesse. He ruffed East's spade return, drew trumps and ran the clubs to pitch a diamond. He lost one diamond at the end."

Shift

"On the first spade," the DA continued, "East should play the ten. Declarer must win, and when East takes the king of trumps, he can lead a low spade to West's queen to get a diamond shift. We ask for a directed verdict of guilty."

East was guilty. On the bidding, West could hold at most one queen, so playing the ten of spades was East's best chance. South aided and abetted. On the first spade, he must put up dummy's jack to make East's winning defense impossible.

Daily question

You hold: S A 10 8 4 H K 6 D A Q 10 9 C 9 6 2. Both sides vulnerable. The dealer, at your right, opens one club. What do you say?

Answer: This is a matter of style and temperament. Many players would feel compelled to act, especially since they have no honors in clubs that might win tricks only on defense. Some would overcall one diamond. Few would double because the heart support is inadequate. I would pass, but I don't feel strongly.

