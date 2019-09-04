Music Avicii Tribute

Swedish DJ, remixer and record producer Avicii

 Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP

A benefit concert for suicide prevention featuring the music of the late star Avicii is being planned for Dec. 5 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Proceeds will support the work of the new Tim Bergling Foundation, named for the musician who killed himself in April 2018. His songs "Wake Me Up!," ''Addicted to You" and the posthumous "SOS" topped the dance music charts.

The concert will feature many of the singers, including Adam Lambert and Rita Ora, who were on Avicii's recordings and will be the first time many of them have been performed live.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

David Guetta and Kygo are among the electronic dance music stars that will perform opening sets.

Organizers said tickets go on sale Thursday.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.