Trident
Meet Trident and Chicklet who are 2 girls from the group of 209. They are very beautiful girls. All the... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Charles A. Goforth, 57, pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated battery, a level 3 felony, Lake Criminal Court records show.
- Updated
The parent told police she was picking up her daughter from practice about 4:30 p.m. April 15 when she noticed a small baggie containing white powder in the parking lot.
- Updated
North and southbound lanes of Indianapolis Boulevard were temporarily shut down near the crash at the 45th Avenue intersection.
- Updated
Police said they found the accused, Kenneth Ratliff, "asleep under the covers of the bed in the main room of the apartment" in the 200 block of Brown Street.
- Updated
A vehicle had struck a pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle involved fled the scene but was later found by Merrillville police.
- Updated
"He was a super kind-hearted person. He was very generous," said Danielle Ciesielski, Shaun Kowalewski's cousin. "He loved his family."
WATCH NOW: Family endures man's 'horrendous' comments as judge sentences him for killing 'gentle giant'
- Updated
"To stab a human being 35 times is unimaginable," the victim's sister said. "It's more than anyone should have to endure."
- Updated
"It's very clear that you can't have vulgar messages on flags or signs, and this is clearly a violation of city ordinance," said Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.
- Updated
Mark A. Jaramillo, 46, of Crown Point, was in custody Wednesday on one count of murder in the homicide of Rafeal J. Marcano, 27, of Hobart.
UPDATE: Suspect fires 30 rounds from AR-15 at cops; gun recovered, manhunt underway, Lake County police say
- Updated
Police were searching late Wednesday for a suspect who allegedly fired an AR-15 rifle at police, striking a Lake County squad car in Gary, the sheriff said.