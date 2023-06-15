The game of roulette isn't nearly as intimidating as craps. There's a good chance you may even have played it at home with a miniature plastic version of the roulette wheel.

The basic premise of the game is picking numbers, or guessing red or black or odd or even. Today we'll take a look at roulette…and one version of the game to stay away from.

For openers, the house edge in roulette is about 5.25 percent. That's because in addition to numbers 1 through 36, including an equal number of blacks and reds, the American roulette wheel has two green slots marked "0" and "00".

One word of caution if you’re planning a trip to Las Vegas: The Triplle Zero Roulette wheel, which first reared its ugly head way back in 2016, is picking up momentum.

The Triple-Zero wheel has the same numbers and colors as the American double-zero wheel with the addition of a 39th place, which is always the color green and often has the logo of the property in which it is being played.

All even-money bets lose when the ball settles into the green frets. The Triple-Zero Roulette wheel commands a 7.69 percent house advantage. That’s 2.44 percent higher than the double-zero wheel. It is a considerable disadvantage over the course of playing time.

When you walk up to a roulette wheel, place your money on the layout. The dealer will give you non-negotiable casino chips with which to play. Every person at the table plays with different colored chips so that the dealer knows who's who when it comes time to make pay outs.

When you are finished playing, just tell the dealer you wish to "color" your chips. He'll bring them in, count them, and give you negotiable casino chips that you may in turn redeem for cash at the casino cage.

Once everyone has placed their bets, the dealer gives the wheel a spin and then sends the little roulette ball spinning in the opposite direction the wheel is turning.

When the ball finally slows down, it'll eventually drop into a numbered slot. The dealer will mark the corresponding number on the layout and proceed to collect losing chips and then pay out winning wagers.

One word about roulette etiquette: Do not make any new bets or collect your winnings until the dealer has removed his marker from the layout. If you attempt to do so, you'll be given a friendly reminder that's it's a no-no. Once he removes his marker from the winning number, that's the signal for the table to start placing their wagers on the next spin.

If you make a nice score at the wheel, it's a nice gesture to tip the dealer a buck or two. Just toss in a couple of your colored roulette chips, and the dealer will convert them into negotiable casino chips and drop them in the "toke" box.

BONUS ROUND-UP

` AMERISTAR: The $1,000,000 PENN Play giveaway continues in the June and July promotional spotlight. Participate in the sticker collection game on Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m. or 6 to 10 p.m. Guests may visit the Discovery Ballroom to print out their game stickers and check to see if they are an instant winner of $1-million, PENN Cash, or PENN Merch. Weekly drawings will be held every Saturday this month. Five winners each hour will win a share of $15,000 in PENN Cash.

FOUR WINDS: Kankakee Grille at the New Buffalo and South Bend destinations has a great Father’s Day special on Sunday (June 18) that‘s worth making a trip with dad. Watch him feast his eyes on a T-bone steak dinner served with a loaded baked potato and vegetable for $38. Please visit opentable.com or call 866-494-6371 to make reservations.

HARD ROCK: Celebrate Father’s Day Sunday at Hard Rock Café when the specials will be a bourbon mushroom New York strip steak for $30. Relax with a smoked old-fashioned cocktail for $14.99. The 250-seat, 4,200 sq. ft. venue is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: The “Lucky Ball” game headlines the fun every Saturday in June from 5. to 9 p.m. It gives guests a chance to win up to $5,000 in free slot play or the $1-million cash grand prize. Three winners will be selected each hour to play the $1-million Lucky Ball Machine.

WORLD SERIES OF POKER: The second week of action in Las Vegas was headlined by Isaac Haxton, who won his first WSOP gold bracelet for capturing Event #16, the $25,000 High Roller Tournament. His prize money was just under $1.7-million, giving him earnings in live play this year alone of over $7-million. Incredibly enough he has won seven tournaments this year, putting him on pace to have one of the best years ever recorded in poker history. He is already 14th on the all-time money list with $37-million.

Yet another impressive performance was turned in by Chad Eveslage, who was victorious in back-to-back Dealer’s Choice tournaments. He collected two WSOP gold bracelets in just four days, winning Event #5, $1,500 Dealer’s Choice and Event #10, $10,000 Dealer’s Choice.

Finally, Brian Yoon captured Event #14, $10,000 Seven Card Stud Championship, to claim his fifth career WSOP gold bracelet. He is just the 33rd player in history to win five of the coveted hardware symbolizing excellence in the sport.