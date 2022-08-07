Tripping out

"I heard that Wendy quit her job as a paralegal," Cy the Cynic told me in the club lounge.

"She's working for a travel agency now," I said.

"That's perfect," Cy muttered. "She can specialize in guilt trips."

Wendy, a feminist, and Cy, a chauvinist, are always at odds, even when they cut as partners in penny games. They were North-South in today's deal. bidding — diamonds, then clubs, then a jump in hearts — suggested good heart support, spade shortness and slam interest. Cy knew his queen of spades was not a useful card, but since he had a club void and a sixth heart, he pushed on to six hearts.

West led the ten of hearts, and Cy won with dummy's king. East threw a club, so Cy couldn't play for a cross-ruff. He ruffed a club, ruffed a spade in dummy, cashed the jack of trumps, ruffed a club and drew trumps. leaving him with none. The Cynic next led a diamond to dummy's jack, but East produced the queen and the defense cashed a club.

"Wendy always makes me feel guilty when something goes wrong," Cy grumbled. "She told me I was depriving some village of its idiot."

Cy was tripped up by poor timing. He must go after the diamonds but can't wait until he is out of trumps. Cy's best play is to lead a low diamond from dummy at Trick Two. East wins and leads a club. Cy ruffs, ruffs a spade in dummy, takes the jack of trumps, ruffs a club and draws trumps. He can win the rest with six trumps, four diamonds, the ace of spades and a spade ruff in dummy.