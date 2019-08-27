There will come a time when Addy Joiner will trade in her Chesterton soccer jersey for a Valparaiso kit, but that moment seemed far off on Tuesday night.
Joiner, a Valparaiso University commit and current Chesterton junior, converted two penalty kicks that bookended the scoring as the Times No. 2 Trojans routed No. 1 Valparaiso 4-0 in a key Duneland Athletic Conference showdown.
Joiner scored penalty kicks within 20 minutes of each other while Sydney Stott and Ashlee Bakaitis added two more goals to give the Trojans a measure of revenge after Valparaiso swept Chesterton last season.
“We wanted this game so bad,” Joiner said. “I don’t think any of us could focus at school today.”
Joiner opened the scoring by converting a penalty shot in the 10th minute after Valparaiso was called for a hand ball in the box. Joiner went left with her kick and Valparaiso keeper Sydney Vorrier never had a chance, setting off a wild celebration in the Chesterton student section.
“That goal really set the tone,” Joiner said. “It’s so key to get that first goal because the whole tone of the game changes.”
Valparaiso immediately looked to equalize the game with two corner opportunities, but the Trojans quickly flipped possession and scored a second goal minutes later when Stott finished off a pass from Joiner in the box in the 16th minute. No sooner did the celebration die down that the Trojans added a third goal when Bakaitis struck a 40-yard laser off a free kick that floated into the goal.
“That’s my shot,” Bakaitis said. “We work on set pieces all the time. Addy takes anything near the box and I’ve got the stronger leg. I took the shot and I heard people say it was going in right away. That warmed my heart.”
Joiner scored the final goal of the match in the 29th minute following another Valparaiso hand ball in the box. Joiner had two assists against Valparaiso last season and Bakaitis added a goal in two losses, including a 4-1 defeat in the sectional semifinals.
Bakaitis, who will play soccer for Illinois State next season, could barely contain her excitement after the match.
“This just feels so surreal right now,” Bakaitis said. “This is everything we’ve been building toward. This is the big step in the right direction for us.”
The win comes after a tough weekend where the Trojans (2-2-1, 2-0) dropped a pair of matches to South Bend St. Joseph and Hamilton Southeastern. Chesterton coach Ben Forgey was thrilled that his team faced another difficult task on Tuesday.
“We play those games for a reason,” Forgey said. “We want to test ourselves. We haven’t made a deep run in the postseason, but this game gives us some belief. We’re dangerous. We’ve got a lot of talent.”