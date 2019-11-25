GARY — A Region woman defrauded a Gary-based trucking company out of more than $380,000 as a trusted office manager, according to a federal indictment filed Thursday.
Tracy Cox, 51, of Hammond, faces one charge of wire fraud, records show. Court records describe her as a "trusted employee" in the accounts payable department who took over financial duties for the controller in 2016.
From 2011 to July 2018, Cox allegedly devised a scheme to defraud the company by accessing its Comdata payment system and carrying out more than 400 unauthorized monetary transfers totaling $381,759.
She allegedly did this by contacting Comdata and authorizing a series of check numbers for future use by Corico truck drivers, using the checks and making them payable to herself.
She allegedly presented the checks and authorization code to the Pilot truck stops in Gary, Highland, and Burns Harbor to obtain the money and used the cash for personal expenses.
On July 9, the indictment states, Cox twice fraudulently obtained $996 via the Comdata system from the Pilot truck stop in Gary. Seventeen minutes later, she obtained $990 from the truck stop in Highland.
Comdata contacted Corico's owner in July 2018 to inform them of Cox's many fraudulent checks and cash advances she carried out over the years.
When confronted, Cox left the company and never returned. Corico's owner later when to Cox's mother house and recovered an additional box of payroll checks that Cox concealed.
To cover up her ongoing scheme, Cox allegedly altered years of bank statements, hid the true account balances and hid receipts that would have disclosed her theft from Corico, records show.
Cox entered a plea agreement in U.S. District Court on Friday. Her indictment carries a maximum prison term of 20 years and a fine of $250,000.