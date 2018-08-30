Acie Cargill, writer and director of “Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad,” is amazed at the accomplishments of his play’s iconic subject.
“She's a hero,” he said. “In fact, to me, she's one of the greatest heroes in American history. Nobody had ever gone back to the south to bring (slaves out). She escaped herself, and then she went back about 20 times."
"I think people can learn pride in her doing what she did,” he added.
"Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad" will be presented in a free performance Sept. 3 at Paarlberg Farm in South Holland.
Tubman was born into slavery in Maryland in 1822. She escaped in 1949 and, over the course of a decade, guided more than 300 slaves from their captors to freedom.
During the Civil War, Tubman served first as a nurse, then led union troops in an 1863 battle during the Civil War.
A prolific writer, Cargill has penned stage biographies for iconic figures such as Martin Luther King Jr., Sojourner Truth, Albert Einstein and Sigmund Freud, to name just a few. Of all of his subjects, Tubman, Cargill said, is “probably the most interesting, along with Martin Luther King, of course."
"She's the only one who went back to the south after escaping. She went back after going through all that to bring other people out,” he said. "I think it’s an interesting story. Harriet Tubman was very brave, and she was tough.".
Performing the role of Tubman is Kaia Love.
"The easy part is I have a good actress,” Cargill said. “All I have to do is give her a place to stand and a microphone ... directing this one is no problem. All I have to do is make sure she's there."
“Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad” is being staged in conjunction with the South Holland Historical Society’s annual Paarlberg Heritage Festival. The entire fest runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 3.