Marquette Catholic's Patrick Connelly recorded at least three goals for the third straight match. On Tuesday, he had a hat trick in a 7-0 boys soccer win against Oregon-Davis.
Teammate Hugo Lopez scored twice for the Blazers (8-0-2), while Jon Beglin added a goal and four assists.
Jack Mason preserved the shutout with two saves.
Boone Grove 3, Hanover Central 2: Logan Tatalovich scored twice to help the Wolves edge the Wildcats.
Alec Strubel also scored for Boone Grove. Logan Lipkovitch had five saves.
Nick McCarroll and Westin Baker each scored for Hanover. Noah McWilliams made eight saves.
Covenant Christian 3, Morgan Township 0: Ben Lins scored two goals to lead the Knights (5-5-1) over the Cherokees.
Branton Tolkamp added a goal and two assists.
Girls soccer
Portage 3, LaPorte 1: Yessica Tinoco had two goals to lead the Indians (3-5, 3-2) over the Slicers in Duneland Athletic Conference play.
Nikki Melton also scored for Portage. Lily Shield made eight saves.
Munster 1, Highland 0: Adeline Andello scored the match's lone goal.
Morgan Rinkema had 12 saves for the Trojans.
Girls Volleyball
Andrean 25-27-25, Hobart 19-25-22: Jillian Moynihan had 13 kills and seven digs to lead the 59ers past the Brickies in Northwest Crossroads Conference action.
Mia Brown and Olivia Stevens each added six kills. Rachel Vendl added 26 digs.
Crown Point 25-25-25-25, Michigan City 27-23-22-24: Maddie Banter had 21 and 19 digs to lead the Bulldogs over the Wolves in DAC play.
Hannah Wold added 10 kills. Savana Chacon had 25 digs. Rachel Rossman and Olivia Panepinto each had 25 assists.
Reece Shirley led Michigan City with 15 kills, 15 assists and 22 digs.
Kasey Halfacre had 27 digs. Emily Kinney had seven kills, 16 assists and nine digs. Ellery Dolezal had 10 kills, two aces and three digs.
Valparaiso 26-25-25, Portage 24-21-13: Serena Wagner had 11 kills, five digs and two aces to lead the Vikings over the Indians in DAC play.
Whiting 25-26-25, Lake Station 9-24-18: Yasmeen Uribe had nine kills to help the Oilers defeat the Eagles in Greater South Shore Conference play.
Olivia Olson had three kills. Lea Zorich had 23 digs.
Boys tennis
LaPorte 4, Portage 1: Andy Emmons won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 singles to lead the Slicers over the Indians (5-5, 0-5) in Duneland Athletic Conference play.
Portage's Evan Gerike and Bryan Garrison won 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles.
Lake Central 5, Merrillville 0: Andrew Walsh won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles to lead the Indians over the Pirates in DAC action.
Max Galocy and Jack Scanlon hung on for 2-6, 6-4, 10-8 win at No. 1 doubles.
Crown Point 5, Michigan City 0: Leyton Noernberg won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to lead the Bulldogs past the Wolves in DAC action.
Zach Jones won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2, while Armando Bracco won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
Highland 5, Lowell 0: Meet Patel led a Trojans sweep in Northwest Crossroads Conference play with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles.
Fred Kepler won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2.
Kankakee Valley 5, North Judson 0: Cole Brzezinski won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to lead the Kougars (9-5) over the Bluejays.
Illiana Christian 5, Marquette Catholic 0: Lawton Bouwer won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles in the sweep for the Vikings.
Seth Bouwer won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
Calumet 5, E.C. Central 0: Daniel Nieto won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles to lead the Warriors (7-2) over the Cardinals.
Javy Lopez won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
Football
Valparaiso and Chesterton to sell tickets: Valparaiso and Chesterton high schools will pre-sell tickets for the 7 p.m. football game Friday at Valparaiso. Tickets are $6 each, cash only. Tickets will be sold at Valparaiso's athletic office (door 5) from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today, Thursday and Friday and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. today in the gym lobby.
At Chesterton's athletic office, tickets will be sold from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Thursday and Friday.