Munster's Moira Glowacki placed seventh Tuesday at the Penn Diving Regional and qualified for this weekend state finals.
Glowacki finished with 358.65 points.
Northridges's Kaitlin Simons edged teammate Jiselle Miller 457.4-444 for the crown.
Rensselaer's Darian McAdow captured the final qualifying spot, placing eighth with 344.8
Valparaiso's Ashley Young was 12th (306.4), Chesterton's Sarah Schimpf was 13th (225.45). Chesterton's Marina Weinberg placed 15th (222.75). Munster's Carson Kekelik was 17th (213.3). Valparaiso's Ruba Alobeid was 18th (211.15).
Girls basketball
Class A Oregon-Davis Sectional: South Central jumped out to a 22-7 first-quarter lead and never looked back in a 88-53 championship rout over the host Bobcats.
It's the second title for the program. The first came in the 2004-05 season.
South Central defeated Oregon-Davis 58-42 in the regular-season meeting on Dec. 14.
The Satellites (19-6) will face defending state champion and No. 1 ranked Marquette Catholic (23-2) in Saturday's regional semifinals at Caston.
Boys basketball
Kouts 53, Rensselaer 49: The Wireman brothers combined for 43 points to lead the Mustangs (16-1) over the Bombers (7-6).
Cale Wireman had 19 points, including four 3-pointers. Cole Wireman added 16 points. Brent Wireman had eight points and four steals.
Covenant Christian 57, Wheeler 50: Gavin Heerema had 16 points to lead the Knights over the Bearcats.
Cade Walstra added 14 points.
Cam Mortnn had a game-high 19 points for Wheeler. Dane Simatovich added 16.
Culver Academies 74, Marquette Catholic 39: Colin Kenney had 18 points in the loss for the Blazers.
Lake Central 49, E.C. Central 46: Louis Williams had 17 points in the loss for the Cardinals (7-9).
Lowell 87, Morgan Township 72: Trevor Braden had a double-double of 30 points and 11 rebounds for the Cherokees in the loss.
Hunter Swivel and Ethan Lesko each had 11 points. while Tate Ivanyo had 10.