Kankakee Valley's No. 1 doubles team of Garrett Brewster and Nolan McKim improved to 9-1 this season with a 6-2, 6-2 victory Tuesday, leading the Kougars (6-4, 2-1) to 5-0 Northwest Crossroads Conference sweep against Andrean.
Cole Brzezinski hung on for a 3-6, 6-4, 10-5 win at No. 1 singles.
Highland 5, Hobart 0: Meet Patel won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles to lead the Trojans over the Brickies (2-4, 0-3) in NCC play.
Chesterton 4, Portage 1: The Trojans (3-3, 2-1) swept doubles play to defeat the Indians (3-3, 0-3) in Duneland Athletic Conference action.
Nick Hanson and Corydon Gaff (No. 1) won 6-1, 6-3, while Drew Engels and James Navarro (No. 2) prevailed 6-4, 6-4.
Bryce Kissinger won 7-5, 4-6, 10-7 at No. 1 singles for Portage.
Crown Point 3, Valparaiso 2: Leyton Noerenberg won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 singles to lead the Bulldogs over the Vikings in DAC play.
Valparaiso's Will Behrend and Calvin McMurtrey won 6-0, 6-4 and Max Ottenbacker and Ty Gill won 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles, respectively.
Lake Central 3, LaPorte 2: Andrew Walsh won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles to lead the Indians over the Slicers in DAC play.
Tristen Poe won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 singles for LaPorte. Teammates Graham Siefker and Alex Ake won 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles.
Marquette Catholic 5, Lake Station 0: Sean Bardol won 6-2, 7-6 at No. 1 singles to lead the Blazers over the Eagles.
Wheeler 4, Calumet 1: Joe Hibbard won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to lead the Bearcats (7-3) over the Warriors (5-2) in Greater South Shore Conference play.
Javy Lopen won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 singles for Calumet.
Boys soccer
Kouts 2, Oregon-Davis 1: Broc Kneifel had two goals to lead the Mustangs over the Bobcats.
Morgan Twp. 7, Westville 1: Tate Ivanyo had a hat trick and assist to lead the Cherokees over the Blackhawks.
Ryan Weltzen added two goals and an assist. Bryce Cook and Brett Spagna also scored.
Rensselaer 7, Hebron 3: Noah Dattilo had two goals and an assist for the Hawks in the loss.
Taylor Weigman also scored.
Girls soccer
Highland 7, Lowell 1: Mackenzie Pickens and Lauren Wilson each scored twice in the NCC win for the Trojans.
Covenant Christian 6,Washington Township 0: Carly James had two goals and an assist to lead the Knights over the Senators.
Grace DeBoer added a goal and three assists. Mya Heerema added two goals, while Abigail Dyke also scored.
Girls volleyball
Boone Grove 25-25-25, Washington Township. 16-14-14: Sydney Dixon led the Wolves (12-5, 2-0) with 20 kills and four aces in the Porter County Conference win.
Griffith 25-25-25, Morton 14-21-17: Briah Strezo had nine kills, eight digs and four aces to lead the Panthers over the Governors.
LaPorte 25-25-25, Merrillville 11-8-9: Kara Cooper and Reilly Briggs each had eight kills to lead the Slicers (11-0) over the Pirates in DAC play.
Munster 25-25-25, Andrean 16-13-20: Lourdes Torres led the Mustangs (7-3) with 17 kills and four digs in the NCC win. Madison Horn added 12 kills.