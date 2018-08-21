Nathan Parker scored a program-record seven goals to lead the Victory Christian boys soccer team to an 8-1 victory over Morgan Township on Tuesday in Valparaiso.
Parker has scored 17 goals this season for the Lions (3-1).
The game was tied at 1 at halftime before the Lions broke the game open. JP Vershay added the other goal.
Spencer Erspamer finished with five saves for Victory Christian.
Marquette Catholic 2, LaLumiere 1: Hugo Lopez and Sidney Mahone scored to lead the Blazers (2-0-2) over the Lakers (0-1-0).
Girls soccer
Wheeler 7, Hebron 0: Lyric Green had a hat trick to lead the Bearcats (4-0) over the Hawks.
Anna Caprellari and Claudia Philips each added two goals. Riley Garcia had four assists. Tessa Haldeman, Gia Diaz and Lucija Woldt each had an assist. Kyla Chevalier had two saves, while Alaina Hill had a save.
Girls volleyball
Michigan City 25-25-27, Portage 19-18-25: Emily Kinney had 11 kills, nine assists, five ace and four digs in the Duneland Athletic Conference sweep for the Wolves (8-0).
Samantha Flores added five kills for Michigan City. Micah Ruhe had six digs and four aces.
Boys tennis
Portage 5, Lowell 0: The No. 2 doubles team of Mickey Winicky and Cameron Taylor won 6-0, 6-0 to help the Indians (2-0) sweep the Red Devils (0-2).
Valparaiso 5, Hobart 0: Nick Kolopanis (No. 3 single) and the No. 2 doubles team of Calvin McMurtrey and Sam Behrend won their matches 6-0, 6-0 in the Vikings' sweep.
Highland 3, Merrillville 2: Fred Kepler won 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 at No. 2 singles to help the Trojans (2-2) edge the Pirates (1-1).
Justin Jackson won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles for Merrillville.
Boys cross country
Lake Station 15, River Forest (Inc.), Clark (Inc.): Ethan Koehn won the individual race in 16 minutes, 58 seconds to lead the Eagles.
Clark's Adam Tavarez was second (16:50).
Girls cross country
Lake Station 15, River Forest (Inc.), Clark (Inc.): Julie Castillo finished second (18:52) to lead the Eagles to the triangular win.
The Ingots' Destiney Pratchett won the race (18:22).