Reece Shirley had 10 kills, eight digs, six assists and two aces Tuesday, leading Michigan City to a 25-10, 25-16, 25-14 Duneland Athletic Conference volleyball sweep over Merrillville.
Emily Kinney added seven kills, nine assists, four digs and three aces.
Valparaiso 25-25-25, Chesterton 18-8-17: Maya Coady had eight kills to lead the Vikings over the Trojans in a DAC sweep.
Serena Wagner added five kills, nine digs, five aces and six assists.
Girls soccer
Chesterton 13, Merrillville 0: Addy Joiner had four goals to lead the Trojans over the Pirates in DAC play.
Ashlee Bakaitis added two goals and an assist. Sydney Balas had two goals. Olivia Hansen had a goal and three assists. Caroline Liapes had a goal and assist. Olivia Vesling, Sydney Stott and Lauren Sensibaugh also scored.
Lake Central 5, Portage 0: Stephanie Dijak had a goal and assist in the DAC shutout.
Mackenzie Rainwater, Simone Castaneda, Joanna Lomeli and Anika Berg also scored.
Tatum Damron preserved the shutout with seven saves
Boys soccer
Hanover Central 7, Washington Township: Westin Baker had four goals and an assist in the win over Senators.
Kamden Sarkey added a goal and assist for the Wildcats.
Caden Mason scored for Washington Township.
Boone Grove 4, Hebron 0: Angel Castellanos had two goals for the Wolves (4-1-1).
Logan Tatalovich had a goal and an assist. Owen Strubel also scored. Logan Lipkovitch preserved the shutout with two saves.
Zach Molnar had 10 saves for Hebron.
Boys tennis
Chesterton 4, Lake Central 1: The Trojans (2-2) swept doubles play to defeat the Indians in a DAC match.
Nick Hanson and Corydon Gaff (No. 1) won 6-2, 6-1, while Drew Engels and James Navarro (No 2) won 6-0, 6-1.
Andrew Walsh picked up L.C.'s point with a 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 1 singles.
Crown Point 5, Portage 0: Leyton Noerenberg won 6-0, 7-5 at No. 1 singles to key a DAC sweep for the Bulldogs.
Armondo Bracco won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
Lowell 4, Hobart 1: The Red Devils won both doubles matches en route to the Northwest Crossroads Conference win.
Dawson Hornickel and Joe Gricus (No. 1) won 6-1, 6-1, while Jaspen Hochbaum and Scott Griggs (No. 2) won 6-4, 6-1.
Evan Kara won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for Hobart.
Wheeler 5, Marquette Catholic 0: Joe Hibbard won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to key the sweep for the Bearcats (5-2).
Girls golf
Crown Point 183, Michigan City 198: Delaney Adams won medalist honors with a 40 for the Bulldogs in the DAC win.
Taylor Skibinski carded a 44 for the Wolves.
Lake Central 190, Chesterton 223, Merrillville (forfeit): Dominique Colantuono led the Indians (9-0) with a 44 in the DAC triangular win.
Football
Tickets on sale at Valparaiso and LaPorte: Valparaiso High School will be pre-selling tickets for Friday's LaPorte at Valparaiso football game from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday. All tickets are $6 (cash only). The game begins at 7 p.m. and it is also Senior Night.
Tickets are also on sale in the LaPorte High School athletic office.