Turkey vulture photo wins Forest Preserve contest

A photo of a turkey vulture at Rock Run Rookery in Joliet won the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment Photo Contest for 2022.

Shorewood resident Joe Viola snapped the up-close portrait of the turkey vulture, which won the contest after getting the most votes on Facebook.

It bested eight finalists who shot photos at Forest Preserve sites between May and December. People praised it as a "majestic" and "glamorous" photo that was so detailed it resembled a painting.

He got a $500 MasterCard gift card for coming in first in the yearlong contest.

“I took that photo on Route 6 at Rock Run Rookery on the way home from work,” Viola said. “I saw it sitting in the trees along the water’s edge and was able to pull over and get the shot. At first, I thought it was a juvenile eagle until I looked into the camera and was able to see the red head. It was still great to see.”

Chad Morsch of Romeoville won second place for a photo of a fox squirrel, earning a $250 gift card. Naperville resident Bertrand Leclercq won a $150 MasterCard gift card after his eagle photo placed third.

More than 1,000 photos were submitted last year, Monthly finalists got $75 gift cards.

To see all the photos, visit Flickr.com/WillCoForests.

For more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.