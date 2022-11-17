Two classic acts set to rock Hobart Art Theater

The Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) has a hard rocking weekend planned for Northwest Indiana fans, starting with this evening's return of Southern rockers, JACKYL, and concluding with the first ever performance at the venue by veteran hard rock band, M&R RUSH. More on both shows: brickartlive.com.

Jackyl returns for the third time to the former movie house in as many years. Hobart Art Theater owner Shane Evans expects tonight's concert to be a sell out, as have been the band's previous performances there. "The uniqueness of the chainsaw in the show is part of the reason," said Evans. "These guys give the fans a great live show!"

Front man, vocalist and primary songwriter Jesse James Dupree set Jackyl far apart from the masses when 30 years ago, he introduced a gas-powered chainsaw to the world of recording and live stage shows. That gave a unique sound to their out of the box hit single, "The Lumberjack," making it a stand out on radio playlists. Three more Top 30 singles -- "I Stand Alone," "Down on Me," and "Dirty Little Mind" -- followed from that debut LP, making Jackyl one of the most talked about bands of 1992.

Along with releasing a string of follow-up Jackyl and solo albums, Dupree later parlayed his success into producing and starring in the hit reality television series "Full Throttle Saloon" (2009-2015). Tonight's show start at 7 p.m. with sets by The John Yaney Band and Dose of Duality. Tickets start at $30.

For the last month, veteran Chicagoland rock band M&R RUSH has been popping up on radio stations throughout the Midwest to create a buzz about their new record label deal with Color Red Records, which has resulted in the release of the band's latest album, "Good-Bye City Lights." "We've been going out and doing radio shows all over (the Midwest) for the last several weeks and the overall response to the new record has been great," said guitarist/vocalist John McFarland. "We're so happy that the response to this record has been so positive from both the fans and the media."

2022 has been both a sweet and sour year for the long-running sextet who roared out of the South Side neighborhood of Roseland five decades ago, following the success of their friends and early mentors, STYX. Their 2022 spring and summer tour dates were canceled just as the ink was drying on their new label deal, when drummer Marty Mardirosian discovered a health issue. "His ticker was giving him problems and he needed surgery, then there was a lot of time needed for recovery," said McFarland of that situation.

"I've since gotten the 'all clear' from my doctors, so the band is back to rehearsing again and it feels great," said Mardirosian while chatting last Sunday on my WIMS radio program, "Needle Drop." The band guested on that all vinyl-spinning radio show, because "Good-Bye City Lights," is being released this weekend on old-fashioned vinyl as well as on CD and digital formats.

"We have steadily put out new music every couple of years and it's always exciting to release a new collection of music," he continued. "Good-Bye City Lights" is the eighth studio album in the M&R RUSH catalogue, which also includes a live DVD/CD project.

"This one is very special to all of us, because it is our first vinyl record since 1980's 'Reach For The Stars'," he said. "Saturday's concert at Hobart Art Theater is the official release party for this new record, so we're very excited about this concert and tickets have been selling very well, so that tells us the fans are still with us and excited as well." At press time, all VIP seating was sold out for Saturday's concert, but there were still plenty of General Admission seats available. "There's not a bad seat in the place," said McFarland, who commented that after such a crazy year, it would be amazing to see the show sold out.

Saturday's concert is also the band's only live performance of 2022 because of the summer tour's cancellation, and adding another celebratory layer to the Art Theater performance, Saturday is the official first date of the "M&R RUSH 50th Anniversary Tour: 1973-2023." Tickets for Saturday's 7 p.m. concert are $20. Opening act: The Geddy Trezak Band.

"It's really hard to believe it's been 50 years since we first got together," said Mardirosian. McFarland echoed that sentiment, adding he has been writing more new songs because of the excitement level surrounding the new deal, the new album and finally getting to play out live again.

NEW FACES FROM THE 'DARK SIDE'

The hybrid musical group Classical Blast reports their popular, limited-run "Dark Side of the Yule" holiday tour returns for a seventh season with some changes. The 2022 season features new members Hannah K Watson (violin, vocals) and Stephanie Koklys (lead vocals, guitar, piano) in the eclectic ensemble. Koklys previously sang on the band's epic “Dark Side of the Yule" album, as well as their most recent full length album, “Life on Fire.” Both she and Watson have also performed as guests on past "Dark Side" live tours. Keeping with tradition, the 2022 live "Dark Side" dates find cellist Tom Culver performing as a special guest. More: classicalblast.com.

"Christmas Meets Classic Rock Meets The Great Masters" best describes "Dark Side of the Yule," returning Dec. 17 to Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in Hobart. Info/tickets: brickartlive.com.

MUSIC NOTES

· This Friday, Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) will find fans dancing to the sounds of the Grateful Dead, as tribute group Lazy Lightning Band performs the entire "Europe '72" Dead album live to celebrate the album's 50th anniversary. Special guest: Strings Beyond Description. Music starts 5 p.m. Tickets: $10. More: brickartlive.com.

· "Acoustic Thursday" continues tonight at Montego Bay Grille (233 Main St.) in downtown Hobart from 6:30-9:30 p.m. with pop/rock duo Amy McCormick and Aaron Harris performing for all ages and replacing the previously scheduled Lauren Dukes and Steve Ball. Full menu and bar available. No cost. More: 219- 940-3152 or facebook.com/mobaygrille.

· On Saturday, Morris Performing Arts Center (211 N. Michigan St.) in South Bend, smooth jazz saxophonist Paul Taylor performs a fundraiser for The Anthony Adams House, backed by Brandon Williams & The Good Music Band. Special guest: spoken word poet Red Thomas. Doors: 5:30 Eastern/6:30 Central. More: morriscenter.org or 219-214-6505.

· Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) has live weekend music starting at 8 p.m. Jam band Love Punk performs Friday, followed on Saturday by classic rockers The 444 Band. The "Blues Jam" hosted by Corey Dennison happens Sundays from 7-11 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

· Catch singer/songwriter Susan Williams performing acoustic from 7-10 p.m. tonight at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John. On Friday it's classic rock with Rockology, followed on Saturday by heavy rockers Hail Mary. Music runs 8:30 p.m. -12:30 a.m. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219- 351-5148.

· Garth Brooks tribute group No Fences is found on Friday at Griffith's Avenue 912 (202 W. Ridge Road) in Griffith. On Saturday Avenue 912 welcomes Eagles tribute band Heartache Tonight. More: Avenue912Events.com.

· NWI's Nomad Planets brings their mix of original rock and unique choices of cover songs on Saturday to The Austin Community Tavern (81 E. 34th St.) in Steger, Illinois. More: 708-248-6791.

· Tickets are available at the door for Friday's Elton Jeff & The Honky Cats (A Tribute to Elton John) 7 p.m. concert at Portage High School in the West Auditorium (6450 U.S. 6) in Portage. More: portagelive.org or 219-762-5025.