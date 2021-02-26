 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two doctors join Northwest Medical Group offices in Portage

Two doctors join Northwest Medical Group offices in Portage

Two physicians who specialize in internal medicine have joined Northwest Medical Group's multi-specialty physician group. 

Dr. Shaun Mehdi and Dr. Shazia Shivji, who are husband and wife, are joining Northwest Medical Group's primary care offices in Portage.

Shivji will practice internal medicine at Northwest Health-Portage at 3630 Willowcreek Road in Portage.

She earned her medical degree from the University of London, St. George’s Hospital Medical School in London and did a residency in internal medicine at Swedish Hospital in Chicago.

"Shazia Shivji, MD, is an Internal Medicine physician who specializes in preventing, diagnosing and treating conditions and diseases in adults with the goal of helping them live a healthy and vibrant life," Northwest Health said in a news release. "She offers both in-person and telehealth visits."

To make an appointment, call 219-364-3700. 

Shaun Mehdi is practicing internal medicine at Northwest Medical Group–Primary Care at 6200 Central Ave. in Portage.

He studied medicine at the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in Chicago, completing his residency at Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago.

Mehdi offers both in-person appointments and telehealth visits.

"Dr. Mehdi specializes in preventing, diagnosing and treating conditions and diseases in adults to help them live a healthy, longer life," Northwest Health said in a news release. "Dr. Mehdi looks forward to getting familiar with the Portage area and surrounding communities. He enjoys developing strong, lifelong relationships with patients and their family members. His goal is to help his patients obtain optimal health, meet their healthcare goals, and help them manage their medical conditions."

To make an appointment, call 219-762-3175.

For more information, visit NWmedicalgroup.com.

NWI Business Ins and Outs: Openings include Safari Beach Tan, Johnny Rockets, Restaurant Tarascos and Wild Wood's: A Gathering Place; closings include Suttle Bistro and Altar Artifacts

NWI Business Ins and Outs: Openings include Safari Beach Tan, Johnny Rockets, Restaurant Tarascos and Wild Wood's: A Gathering Place; closings include Suttle Bistro and Altar Artifacts

'The business has changed'

'The business has changed'

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

The concept proved popular and he expanded to Portage in 2004. Now he's expanding the chain further, taking over Beach Tan Express salons his …

'A little mini-vacation'

'A little mini-vacation'

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Both of the new tanning salons are about 1,500 square feet with about 14 tanning booths. They also offer spray tans.

College turned into fireworks store

College turned into fireworks store

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Only in the Region, where the Fourth of July is roughly celebrated from the beginning of May to the end of September, would a college be turne…

Restaurant Tarascos opens in Hammond

Restaurant Tarascos opens in Hammond

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Restaurant Tarascos opened at 6257 Hohman Ave., just south of downtown Hammond. The restaurant offers Mexican cuisine at affordable prices. It…

Suttle Bistro shutters in Miller

Suttle Bistro shutters in Miller

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Suttle Bistro, a laid-back neighborhood eatery at 6039 Miller Ave. in Gary's lakefront Miller enclave, has closed after a short run in the spa…

Altar closes in downtown Michigan City

Altar closes in downtown Michigan City

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Altar Artifacts had the bad luck of opening in November 2019, just a few months before the coronavirus pandemic swept the world.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts