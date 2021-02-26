Two doctors join Northwest Medical Group offices in Portage

Two physicians who specialize in internal medicine have joined Northwest Medical Group's multi-specialty physician group.
Dr. Shaun Mehdi and Dr. Shazia Shivji, who are husband and wife, are joining Northwest Medical Group's primary care offices in Portage.
Shivji will practice internal medicine at Northwest Health-Portage at 3630 Willowcreek Road in Portage.
She earned her medical degree from the University of London, St. George’s Hospital Medical School in London and did a residency in internal medicine at Swedish Hospital in Chicago.
"Shazia Shivji, MD, is an Internal Medicine physician who specializes in preventing, diagnosing and treating conditions and diseases in adults with the goal of helping them live a healthy and vibrant life," Northwest Health said in a news release. "She offers both in-person and telehealth visits."
To make an appointment, call 219-364-3700.
Shaun Mehdi is practicing internal medicine at Northwest Medical Group–Primary Care at 6200 Central Ave. in Portage.
He studied medicine at the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in Chicago, completing his residency at Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago.
Mehdi offers both in-person appointments and telehealth visits.
"Dr. Mehdi specializes in preventing, diagnosing and treating conditions and diseases in adults to help them live a healthy, longer life," Northwest Health said in a news release. "Dr. Mehdi looks forward to getting familiar with the Portage area and surrounding communities. He enjoys developing strong, lifelong relationships with patients and their family members. His goal is to help his patients obtain optimal health, meet their healthcare goals, and help them manage their medical conditions."
To make an appointment, call 219-762-3175.
For more information, visit NWmedicalgroup.com.
