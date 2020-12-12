 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Gaming Legends Join in Marriage
Two Gaming Legends Join in Marriage

Two Gaming Legends Join in Marriage

Viktoria Parliament and Nicholas Smith were united in marriage on November 21, 2020 at the The Historic Courthouse in Crown Point.

The bride’s parents are Roy and Anita Parliament of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The groom’s parents are Lori Kingsbury of Crown Point and Tony Smith of Valparaiso.

The couple met playing Battlefield 3 in 2012 and it was love at first "sight", topping the leaderboards together for years.

Viktoria and Nick are both university graduates and reside in Highland, Indiana. They run a board gaming YouTube channel called eNVy Board Gaming and are excited for a life of happiness and gaming together.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts