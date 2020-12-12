Two Gaming Legends Join in Marriage

Viktoria Parliament and Nicholas Smith were united in marriage on November 21, 2020 at the The Historic Courthouse in Crown Point.

The bride’s parents are Roy and Anita Parliament of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The groom’s parents are Lori Kingsbury of Crown Point and Tony Smith of Valparaiso.

The couple met playing Battlefield 3 in 2012 and it was love at first "sight", topping the leaderboards together for years.

Viktoria and Nick are both university graduates and reside in Highland, Indiana. They run a board gaming YouTube channel called eNVy Board Gaming and are excited for a life of happiness and gaming together.

