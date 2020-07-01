Two months of terror: A timeline for the 1990 shotgun shootings

Jan. 29 – While police were still at the scene of the shooting by the mall, investigators heard radio communications indicating a car matching the description of the vehicle taken in the robbery has been spotted hear Ridge Road and Georgia Street in Gary. Police chased the car, and Antwion McGee was taken into custody. McGee named Peterson as the shotgun killer and leads them to Peterson's mother’s apartment in the 3800 block of Jackson Street. She later disputed whether she gave police permission to search her apartment. Investigators found a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun in a bedroom where Peterson stayed. Peterson's mother then led police to her son's girlfriend’s apartment in Gary and persuaded him to surrender.

Jan. 30 – McGee told police Peterson was responsible for the shootings in Griffith and Cedar Lake, the Hudson Oil gas station and Howard Johnson in Portage, the Hammond toll booth and the Gary tailor shop. In a separate interview, Peterson signed several statements confessing to the shootings Hudson Oil and Howard Johnson in Portage, the Gary tailor shop, American Legion in Griffith, the Petro Mart in Cedar Lake, an ATM in Gary’s Miller section and the Hammond toll booth.

Feb. 7, 1991