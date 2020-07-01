Two months of terror: A timeline for the 1990 shotgun shootings

A series of shotgun shootings from Oct. 30 to Dec. 18, 1990, left seven dead and several wounded.
The killings terrorized residents in Lake and Porter counties, who had never seen anything like the horrific crimes before.
The shootings occurred in bursts, and victims appeared to be chose at random. Most of those killed suffered a shotgun blast to the head at close range.
Parents and local government officials feared for children's safety while trick-or-treating that Halloween, and drivers began to leave at least a car length's distance between vehicles to avoid becoming the killer's next victim.
Police caught a break in the case in January 1991, when they arrested a man suspected in a shooting and robbery at Gainer Bank by Southlake Mall. That man, Antwion McGee, told investigators his 22-year-old friend Christopher Peterson was the elusive "shotgun killer."
Peterson, who later changed his name to Obadyah Ben-Yisrayl, quickly confessed to the shootings, saying they were fueled by rage and drugs and alcohol. He later denied any involvement.
Several days later, Ronald J. Harris confessed to accompanying Peterson during two of the murders.
Oct. 30, 1990
7:30 p.m. -- Lawrence E. Mills, 43, of Hammond, was killed by a shotgun blast to the head as he sat in his car outside American Legion Post 66, 132 N. Wiggs in Griffith. There were no witnesses, but police later said Peterson's palm print was found on Mills' car. A judge later ordered the palm print excluded from evidence presented at one of Peterson's trials.
8:30 p.m. – Someone fired shots at a 34-year-old Schererville woman outside a home on East 39th Place in Griffith. The woman was unable to identify her attacker, but shotgun pellets were found at the scene.
10:04 p.m. -- A 16-year-old girl was returning to her St. John home when a man approached her and fired a shotgun at her but missed. She initially told police her attacker was a black man, but a police report said she had described him as white.
10:21 p.m. -- Rhonda L. Hammersley, 25, of Lowell, was killed by a shotgun blast to the head as she stood outside a car talking a co-worker, a 28-year-old Cedar Lake woman, outside the Petro Mart at 133rd Avenue and Fairbanks Street in Cedar Lake. The 28-year-old woman told police she saw a man coming toward her with a shotgun, so she put her head down as he fired and pretended to be dead. She wasn't shot. She heard someone say, “OK, that’s enough. Let’s go.” The woman described her attacker as a white man, but she later told police he could have been Hispanic. She eventually identified Harris and his voice in a police lineup.
Dec. 13, 1990
6:20 p.m. – Harchand S. Dhaliwal, 54, of Gary, was shot in the face inside the Hudson Oil station at 5340 U.S. 6 in Portage. Several hundred dollars in cash was missing from the scene.
Dec. 15, 1990
8:21 p.m. – Ora L. Wildermuth, 54, of Lake Station, was shot to death alongside an ATM at the Gainer Bank branch at 8120 Melton Road in Gary’s Miller section. Peterson later told police he shot Wildermuth twice with a shotgun, because Wildermuth started cursing at him after the first blast. Wildermuth died from gunshot wounds to his head and body, damaging his skull, brain, liver and kidneys.
8:50 p.m. – Marie Meitzler, 48, of South Haven, was shot to death inside the Howard Johnson Motor Lodge, 6161 Melton Road, Portage. She suffered gunshot wounds to her face and neck.
9:56 p.m. – A 48-year-old Hammond man lost part of his right ear after a man fired a shotgun at him as he worked inside a toll booth at the Hammond interchange on the eastbound Indiana Toll Road. He described his attacker as a black man.
Dec. 18, 1990
4:45 p.m. – Brothers Eli Balovski, 60, of Crown Point, and George Baloski, 66, of Gary, were both shot to death inside Eli’s Quality Tailoring, 4480 Broadway in Gary. Eli was robbed of several hundred dollars in cash. Both men died from gunshot wounds of the head and brain.
Jan. 28, 1991
10:45 p.m. – A 31-year-old Schererville man was shot and wounded as he made a night deposit for Diamond Dave's restaurant at Grainer Bank in Southlake Mall. The attackers took his car.
Jan. 29 – While police were still at the scene of the shooting by the mall, investigators heard radio communications indicating a car matching the description of the vehicle taken in the robbery has been spotted hear Ridge Road and Georgia Street in Gary. Police chased the car, and Antwion McGee was taken into custody. McGee named Peterson as the shotgun killer and leads them to Peterson's mother’s apartment in the 3800 block of Jackson Street. She later disputed whether she gave police permission to search her apartment. Investigators found a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun in a bedroom where Peterson stayed. Peterson's mother then led police to her son's girlfriend’s apartment in Gary and persuaded him to surrender.
Jan. 30 – McGee told police Peterson was responsible for the shootings in Griffith and Cedar Lake, the Hudson Oil gas station and Howard Johnson in Portage, the Hammond toll booth and the Gary tailor shop. In a separate interview, Peterson signed several statements confessing to the shootings Hudson Oil and Howard Johnson in Portage, the Gary tailor shop, American Legion in Griffith, the Petro Mart in Cedar Lake, an ATM in Gary’s Miller section and the Hammond toll booth.
Feb. 7, 1991
Ronald Harris admitted in an interview that he was with Peterson during the murder at the Hudson Oil station. Though Peterson never placed Harris at any of the crime scenes, investigators asked Harris a “bait” question about why Peterson would say Harris was at the Cedar Lake shooting. Harris said, "Ah, the one in the boondocks?" and admitted he was involved.
Feb. 23, 1991
The woman who witnessed Hammersley's murder in Cedar Lake identified Harris in a lineup. He was charged with Hammersley’s and Dhaliwal’s murders.
June 1991
Harris was convicted in Porter County of Dhaliwal's murder and sentenced to 68 years in prison.
October 1991
Peterson was acquitted in Lake County of the murders of Hammersley and Mills, and the attempted murders of a Cedar Lake woman and a St. John girl. Jurors said reasonable doubt was created by Cedar Lake woman's testimony that it was not Peterson who shot Hammersley and by the confusion over the original description of a white man as the killer.
November 1991
McGee, charged with attempted murder, agreed to plead guilty to assisting a criminal and testify against Peterson.
January 1992
Peterson was acquitted of the murder of Wildermuth. Jurors expressed doubt over the credibility of the police procedure used to find and arrest Peterson.
March 1992
Peterson was convicted in Porter County of the murders of Dhaliwal and Meitzler. A jury recommended that he be executed.
April 1992
Harris was convicted in Lake County of the murder of Hammersley and the attempted murder of the Cedar Lake woman.
May 1992
Peterson was convicted in Lake County of the murders of George Baloski and Eli Balovski. A jury recommended that he not be executed.
May 14, 1992
Harris was sentenced to 90 years in prison for the Hammersley murder and the attempted murder of the Cedar Lake woman.
May 15, 1992
Peterson was sentenced in Porter County to death.
June 5, 1992
Lake County judge overrrode a jury's recommendation and sentenced Peterson to death.
Peterson's death sentences were later overturned. He remains incarcerated at the Pendleton Correctional Facility. His earliest possible release date is in December 2050, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. He would be 81 years old.
Harris remains incarcerated at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City. His projected release date is April 2036, online records show. He will be 67 years old.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!