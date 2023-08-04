Two new cardiologists joined Northwest Medical Group in LaPorte County.

Jessica Williams and Ajoe John Kattoor are now practicing medicine with Northwest Medical Group. Williams will see patients at Northwest Health–Michigan City at 3777 N. Frontage Road in Michigan City. Kattoor will see patients in the medical offices next to the Northwest Health–LaPorte Hospital at 1331 State St. in LaPorte.

Williams is a non-invasive cardiologist who is board who is certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease. She earned her medical degree from the University of Louisville School of Medicine, did a residency in internal medicine at University Hospitals Case Medical Center at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and completed a fellowship in cardiovascular disease at University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati.

"Williams has a special interest in cardio-oncology and disparities in cardiovascular disease. She offers treatment for a wide range of conditions including coronary artery disease, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, valvular heart disease and hypertension," Northwest Medical Group said in a press release. "Williams practiced with Northwest Medical Group – Cardiology in Valparaiso from 2018 to 2021. She has now relocated back to the area and will begin seeing patients in her new office in Michigan City in July."

Kattoor is a board-certified interventional cardiologist who specializes in interventional cardiology, adult echocardiography, nuclear cardiology and cardiac computed tomography.

He earned his medical degree from All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, completed a fellowship in structural cardiology at University at Buffalo in Buffalo, New York, a second fellowship in interventional cardiology at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago and a third fellowship in cardiovascular diseases at John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County in Chicago

His specialties include coronary angioplasty/stenting, intracardiac echocardiography imaging, valvular/structural heart disease and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

“At Northwest Health, we are committed to delivering high quality cardiovascular care to our patients,” said Keith Nichols, CEO of Northwest Health – LaPorte and Starke. “And now with the addition of both Dr. Williams and Dr. Kattoor, we are further expanding access to those services throughout the La Porte community.”

Both doctors accept most private insurance plans, as well as Medicare and Medicaid.

To make an appointment with either doctor, call 219-324-0014.