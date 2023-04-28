A resurfacing project on U.S. 231 between Crown Point and Hebron will begin as early as Monday and last through the summer, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced.

INDOT contractor Rieth Riley Construction will resurface the highway between Interstate 65 and Ind. 2, reducing it to one lane of traffic in work areas. Flaggers will direct traffic in the area where work is occurring. The project is expected to last through late August.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. INDOT is encouraging drivers to allow extra time when driving through the area and follow traffic directions carefully.