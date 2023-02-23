LAKE ELIZA – U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan joined Opportunity Enterprises officials in standing at the edge of the mud where OE’s new Lakeside Respite Center is being built.

Concrete for the foundation and basement for the building have been poured for the project. Millions of dollars also have been poured into the project, including $310,000 from the federal government, part of the $1.7 trillion appropriations act President Joe Biden signed into law at the end of 2022.

The federal money is to be used for technology and equipment at the new center.

Mrvan, D-Ind., said he learned that respite care is about more than just giving OE’s clients something different to do. It gives their 24/7 caregivers, often parents, a break so they can recharge or do other important activities.

“When you invest in and prioritize making sure that the most vulnerable populations have a pathway to be able to care for their children with developmental disabilities but also care for themselves, then we are making leaps and bounds,” Mrvan said.

“So as a member of Congress, when we advocate for and do everything we can to make sure we find funding for projects, this is what we're supposed to do. We're supposed to find funding for projects that give back to the community.”

The project can be considered economic development as well, he said: “This allows the infrastructure of Porter County for individuals who are caring for their children to be able to get to work, to be able to get the jobs, to be able to take promotions.”

Mrvan toured the building at the campus, including a room for sensory relief. “I thought to myself how badly we need one of these in Washington,” he said to much laughter.

Board Chairman John Freyek called the center OE’s “labor of love.”

The respite center began as a $4.7 million project but blossomed to $6.7 million with the inclusion of an accessible treehouse that is accessed by a balcony.

CEO Neal Samahon is excited that the new center will include a treehouse designed and built by Nelson Treehouse, a renowned firm based in Fall City, Washington. Pete Nelson hosted the Animal Planet television show "Treehouse Masters" from 2013 to 2018. His YouTube channel has more than 71,000 subscribers.

“The treehouse is going to be phenomenal for a lot of folks that we serve that would never have the experience or the ability to get up to the treehouse,” Samahon said. “It's going to be super awesome.”

Samahon said the 158-acre campus has about 100 acres that could be developed with accessible trails, a zip-line and more “pretty cool experiences.” Cleveland Cliffs donated a kayak luge structure, he said. “We need to design a facility that is first and foremost designed for them.”

Lakeside Respite Center is a 16,000-square-foot facility with 21 beds for overnight stays. There are separate wings for children and adults. A large kitchen, at the center of the home, includes wheelchair-accessible countertops for guests to cook together.

There are multiple living rooms for movie nights, video games and relaxation. A multisensory therapeutic room will be included.

The new center will allow OE to expand its respite care programming. A Lake County respite care facility has already been sold, and the one in Porter County will be sold once the Lakeside facility opens this year, Samahon said.

“You have to remember that respite services is more than that building,” he said.

“Respite service is more than just that. This building really is the starting place, the hub to get out to the community and go to RailCats games, the zoo, dinners.” Some clients enjoy visiting the YMCA, among other places.

The respite center will have programming there, but it’s also a launching point to activities elsewhere. The center can serve about 55 clients at a time, but that’s a fraction of the number that can be served.

Marc Ruiz and his wife are co-chairs of the fundraising campaign for the new respite center. They have a son who enjoys OE’s respite programming. “We’re true believers, and we're in for it forever,” he said.

“That’s why when the development team at Opportunity Enterprises approached us to head the campaign, we said yes, let's raise $4.7 million and we'll do it during a pandemic over Zoom. It was supposed to be cocktail parties, by the way. When we were done, it wasn't $4.7 million, it was $6.7 million, and we had the treehouse.

“It's so helpful to have this generous gift from the federal government advocated for by Congressman Mrvan because it's going to fill that center with all of the stuff that's going to make it a great experience for the adults and kids that come to spend time.”

The campaign has about $800,000 to go.

“Our theme during our entire campaign was together,” Samahon said. “We imagined together, we built together. Now that we are actually building and we have plans for so much more, we are changing the theme. Now that we are building, let's think of it this way: Together, we reached new heights.”

