U.S. Steel, BP, Unilever and Ford score high marks on Corporate Equality Index

U.S. Steel, Ford, Unilever and BP earned high scores on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, which benchmarks LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

Ford, BP and Unilever, all of which have major manufacturing facilities in the Calumet Region, received perfect scores of 100, while Ford received a 90 in the index, which evaluates corporate policies and practices at major national employers.

"By using the CEI criteria as a guide, businesses can help ensure that their existing policy and benefits infrastructure is inclusive of LGBTQ+ workers and their families. We are proud to share that this inclusion leads to proven increases in recruitment and retention of talented and diverse workforces in many work environments. Ultimately, the growth of the CEI reflects the truth that so many leading businesses have come to embrace: leveling the playing field for LGBTQ+ workers is not simply a societal good; it is also good for business," Human Rights Campaign Foundation Interim President Joni Madison said. "We are thrilled about the progress that we have made over the last 20 years and recognize that the work must continue."

The Corporate Equality Index looks at non-discrimination policies, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers, corporate social responsibility and inclusiveness of culture.

U.S. Steel was named a Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality for the third straight year.

“To execute our Best for All strategy, we need workplaces that work for all,” said U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt. “When our employees feel safe and secure, they excel, and when our employees excel, so does our company. Our culture of caring reminds us to treat every employee with respect, and we work every day to foster workplace environments where everyone feels physically and psychologically safe.”

U.S. Steel has a SteelPRIDE employee resource group for LGBTQ+ employees and allies. It also offers benefits inclusively, including parental leave, adoption assistance and domestic partner coverage.

“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers — from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns — could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. “There is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to U. S. Steel for achieving the title of Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality and working to advance inclusion in the workplace.”

