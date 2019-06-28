U.S. Steel named Steven D. Bugajski its chief information officer, putting him in charge of its information technology and computer systems.
“Steve’s depth of experience has shown that his talents, strong knowledge of our systems, and insights into IT trends and opportunities that could benefit our company make him well-positioned to lead our information technology organization,” U.S. Steel President and CEO David B. Burritt said.
Bugajski, who has degrees from Penn State University and Waynesburg University, is an information technology professional who hails from the health care field. He joined the Pittsburgh-based steelmaker in 2008 and has served in a variety of information technology managerial positions, including leading the global teams for infrastructure, business processes, project management and administration, transaction processing and enterprise applications.
He has served as U.S. Steel's interim chief information officer and general manager for the Global Business Service Center since May.
His promotion will take effect July 1, and he'll then report to Christine Breves, senior vice president for manufacturing support and chief supply chain officer.
U.S. Steel, a Fortune 250 company and the second largest steelmaker headquartered in the United States after Nucor, is one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, operating the Gary Works steel mill in Gary, the Midwest Plant in Portage and East Chicago Tin.