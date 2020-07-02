× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

“Rose must be Grapefruit’s most un-favorite player in the club,” Unlucky Louie told me. “She puts the old goat in his place.”

Rose’s kindness toward other players is admirable. Grapefruit harangues his partners mercilessly.

“I was West in a penny game,” Louie said. “Grapefruit opened one diamond as South, I bid two clubs and North cue-bid three clubs. Grapefruit bid five diamonds, passed out.”

Louie led the king of clubs, dummy hit and Grapefruit was his usual self.

“Partner, you’re all foam and no beer. Bid 2NT and we get to the cold 3NT.”

Down one

Grapefruit took the ace of clubs, drew trumps and led a spade to his king. He lost two spades and a club and told the kibitzers that North was depriving some village of its idiot.

Rose was East. “Mr. Grapefruit,” said she politely, “five diamonds was cold. Cash the king of hearts, draw trumps, throw a club from dummy on the ace of hearts, ruff a heart and exit with a club. You end-play West.”

For once, Grapefruit was mum.

Daily question