Unbeaten South Suburban men win playoff opener

MEN'S BASKETBALL

South Suburban advances in NJCAA playoffs: Damarco Minor had a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds as NJCAA Division II top-ranked South Suburban beat Illinois Valley 68-57 Sunday in the Region IV District 3 semifinals. Camron Donatlan added 16 points and Nmesomachi Nnebedum scored 11 for the Bulldogs (28-0). South Suburban hosts Waubonsee for the district title at 2 p.m. Saturday.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Purdue Northwest walks off Hillsdale: Jocey Gault singled home Briana Poehler in the bottom of the seventh to lift Purdue Northwest past Hillsdale 4-3 Sunday in the finale of the DII Midwest Region Crossover Dome Invitational in Rosemont, Illinois. Gabby Paliska pitched a six-hitter and struck out six for the Pride (5-1). Gault, Poehler, Allison Arnold and Myah Stuckey all had two hits for PNW.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 4 Louisville beats No. 14 Notre Dame: Kianna Smith and Hailey Van Lith each scored 20 points and No. 4 Louisville raced to a huge lead and routed No. 14 Notre Dame 86-64 in South Bend on Sunday. The Cardinals (25-3, 16-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) led 41-3 early in the second quarter. They beat the Irish (21-7, 13-5) for the sixth straight time. Louisville was up 48-6 when Notre Dame made consecutive baskets, the second by Olivia Miles at 2:49 before halftime after her steal. Miles and Mykasa Robinson then got in a shoving match after exchanging words. Notre Dame’s Dara Mabrey and Van Lith also were whistled for intentional fouls after a lengthy video review and some heated consultation from coaches Jeff Walz of the Cardinals and Niele Ivey of the Irish. Miles had 13 points, Maya Dodson and Mabrey scored 12 each and Sonia Citron 10 for Notre Dame.

PRO GOLF

Straka wins Honda Classic: Sepp Straka is going back to Georgia in a few weeks. He’s headed to his first Masters, after pulling off a huge comeback to win the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Straka, down by five shots entering the final round, tapped in for birdie in the rain on the final hole and ended up beating Shane Lowry by one shot to become the first Austrian winner in PGA Tour history. He shot a 4-under 66 on Sunday to finish at 10 under and earn $1.44 million. Lowry shot his third consecutive round of 67, his 9 under total for the week coming up one short. First-round leader Kurt Kitayama (68) was alone in third at 8 under, and Daniel Berger — who led by six shots with 19 holes left in the tournament — simply fell apart Sunday, his round of 74 leaving him 7 under for the week and three shots behind Straka.

Jimenez earns Champions title: Miguel Angel Jimenez had his second hole-in-one of the tournament and closed with a 7-under 65 to win the PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Arizona. Jimenez started the final round with a two-shot lead and got off to a birdie-eagle start at Tucson National. Reigning Charles Schwab Cup champion Bernhard Langer cut the lead to three with a birdie on the par-5 12th, but Jimenez followed with one of his own in the group behind. The 58-year-old Spaniard had an ace on the 178-yard, par-3 14th to match the one he had at No. 7 in the opening round. Jimenez closed with four straight pars to finish at 18-under 198 and win for the second time in three PGA Tour Champions starts this season. Langer shot 65 to match Woody Austin (66) at 14 under.

