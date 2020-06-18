Undertaking to defend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

In today’s deal from a penny game at my club, West was John Underwood, known to us all as “The Undertaker” because he tries to beat contracts by four tricks — and often doesn’t beat them at all.

Against four hearts, John led the jack of diamonds. Declarer took dummy’s ace — East followed with the deuce — and started the trumps. When John took the ace, he saw an easy two-trick set: He could lead a club, and East would take the ace and return a spade. John could take the queen and ace and give his partner a ruff.

Things didn’t pan out that way. South produced the ace of clubs, drew trumps and ran the clubs to make an overtrick.

Sure set

As usual, John wouldn’t settle for a sure one-trick set. When he takes the ace of trumps, he should lead the deuce of spades. When East wins and returns a spade, the defense gets three spades and a trump.

If East had the ace of clubs instead of the king of spades, East-West would still prevail. They would get two spades and a club.

