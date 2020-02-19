Undisciplined bid

In a Board-a-Match Teams at the Fall NABC, South was Prahalad Rajkumar, an Indian expert. The ACBL "national" tournaments are international.

East's opening two hearts was allegedly a weak two-bid. Why players indulge in such bizarre actions, I'll never know. Rajkumar played at three spades after North's transfer response to 2NT.

If East was going to bid two hearts on that hand, West could at least have led his partner's suit, but West started with the king and queen of diamonds. Rajkumar ruffed in dummy, drew trumps and led dummy's ten of hearts, ducking East's jack.

LAST HEART

South won the next heart with the ace, took the A-K of clubs and exited with a club. West had to return a diamond, and Rajkumar ruffed in dummy and threw his last heart. Making four, a win on the deal.

If West leads the queen of hearts, he holds South to nine tricks. But if East restrains himself and passes as dealer, East-West might find their diamond fit and compete profitably to four diamonds.

DAILY QUESTION