FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida family refused to make room at their Thanksgiving table for an uninvited guest, who was so angry at being left out that he repeatedly slammed the front door.

Homeowner Chhaa Behary says she peeked through her window to get a good look at the unwanted visitor, and saw what she called a “gigantic” alligator smacking her door with its tail.

Why her house, she asked. Did the gator smell turkey?

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

CBS Miami reports that her fiancee called animal control, which arrived within minutes. The gator did not go gently into the night.

Behary said their neighborhood in Fort Myers is surrounded by the alligators’ natural habitat, and it’s a good reminder to be careful with children and pets when walking outdoors in the dark.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.