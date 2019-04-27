GARY — Police and fire officials gained control of a vehicle fire long enough to pull the driver out after a crash on an interstate ramp Saturday morning, but they were unable to revive the victim. 

James Ariel, 22, of Chicago, died from multiple blunt force injuries, the Lake County Coroner's Office reported. Ariel was pronounced dead at 10:20 a.m Saturday, the report said. 

Emergency crews responded about 8:30 a.m. to the ramp from northbound Interstate 65 to westbound Interstate 80/90 for a report of a single-car crash, police said.

Crews arrived minutes later, but intense flames initially kept them from gaining entry. The car was off the ramp in the north ditch, police said.

The Gary Fire Department eventually quelled the blaze, and a firefighter and a state trooper broke the driver's side window and pulled the driver out, police said.

Troopers started first aid but were unable to revive the driver.

Meanwhile, the fire flared back up, and the car became engulfed, police said.

The Lake County coroner's office was called to the scene along with crash investigators. 

All lanes remained open because the crash was not in the road, police said.

