UPDATE: Hammond man charged by feds in Capitol siege

In the fallout of the U.S. Capitol Building riots on Jan. 6, the FBI has sought the public’s help in identifying those who participated and/or instigated violence. Since that time, photos have flooded social media and the FBI’s website and several people have been charged.

Kelly is reportedly the first known person from Northwest Indiana to be charged by the feds.

The charges

Nozick said the FBI has accused Kelly of one count of alleged violations under 18 U.S. Code Subsection 1752(a)(1) and (2).

It applies to anyone who “knowingly enters or remains in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do so; and who (2) knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions, engages in disorderly or disruptive conduct in, or within such proximity to, any restricted building or grounds when, or so that, such conduct, in fact, impedes or disrupts the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions.”