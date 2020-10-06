UPDATE: Officials ID man killed in Munster rollover crash

MUNSTER — A Lansing man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash early Tuesday in the 7600 block of Hohman Avenue, authorities said.

Robert S. Scordato, 41, died at the scene of the crash at Hohman Avenue and Adelaide Place, officials said.

Munster police were dispatched to the crash about 4:10 a.m. after a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Scordato rolled over in a median, Munster police Lt. John Peirick said.

Scordato man was the only occupant of the vehicle, police said.

The Munster Fire Department assisted by extricating Scordato from the vehicle, Fire Chief Dave Pelc said.

Scordato died from blunt force trauma, according a coroner's release and police.

The Lake County sheriff's accident reconstruction unit was assisting in the investigation of the crash, Peirick said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Munster police at 219-836-6678.

