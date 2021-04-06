Ups and downs

“I hear things at the observatory are looking up.” — graffiti

Today’s South picked up a 22-point hand and got to 3NT. When West led the deuce of clubs, South thought things were definitely looking up. East took the ace — declarer followed with the four — and led a low spade.

South took the ace and cashed the king of clubs, and matters began to go downhill when East threw a heart. South next took the ace of diamonds, overtook his queen with the king and cashed the jack, hoping for a 3-3 break. When East threw another heart, South led the ten of hearts from dummy. East grabbed his ace and led another spade, and with careful defense, South was doomed: He won eight tricks.

First club

I look down on South’s play. When East plays the ace on the first club, South can follow with the queen.

South wins the spade shift, takes the king of clubs and A-Q of diamonds, and leads a low club. He reaches dummy with the ten of clubs to run the diamonds, winning five diamonds, two clubs and two spades.

Daily question