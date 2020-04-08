Upsetting deal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

"I don't know what the Roman numerals for 51, six and 500 are. I'm quite LIVID." -- graffiti

Today's declarer was seriously upset after going down at a vulnerable 6NT. His first two bids showed about 25 points with balanced pattern, and North had an easy raise to slam.

South won the first heart with the ace, unblocked his K-J of clubs, led a spade to dummy's king and took the A-Q of clubs, discarding his Q-10 of diamonds. But when South next took the A-Q of spades, West discarded. South had to concede the fourth spade to East, who cashed his good fifth club for down one as South breathed a quiet oath.

UNLUCKY

South was unlucky to find East with five clubs as well as four spades, but South could and should succeed. After he takes the high clubs in his hand, he can play safe by ducking a spade.

If East wins and leads a diamond, South takes the ace, leads a spade to the king and cashes the A-Q of clubs. He can return to his hand with a high heart and claim the rest.

DAILY QUESTION

You hold: S K 4 H 8 5 2 D 6 5 3 2 C A Q 4 3. Your partner opens one spade, you respond 1NT, he bids two clubs and you raise to three clubs. Partner then bids three spades. What do you say?

ANSWER: If partner were content to play at a partscore, he would have stopped at three clubs. If he had only a fair five-card spade suit, he would not rebid it. His sequence suggests a good hand, probably with six spades and four clubs. You should raise to four spades.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0