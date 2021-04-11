Urban farming community takes root in St. Louis area

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — During the beginning of the pandemic, as many people were trying to grasp what exactly COVID-19 was, Eugenia Alexander decided she’d start growing produce for her family and the community at her Glen Carbon home. She thought she needed it for survival.
“I wanted to do that because what was happening was a lot of fruit was being recalled, (and) a lot of veggies were being recalled during the pandemic when it first started, so I was just like, you know what, us getting food from these grocery stores isn’t like promised,” Alexander said. “Anything can happen.”
That was the start of Alexander’s fight for food justice, a grassroots cause aimed at eliminating barriers to accessing healthy foods. Now, nearly a year later, she’s making final preparations for what will become an urban farm compound in East St. Louis, a food desert, where the community can receive fresh produce and learn more about gardening. She plans to start it in the summer.
But she wouldn’t have been able to make preparations for the farm compound without the small network of Black women urban farmers in the St. Louis and metro-east region who are dedicated to bringing fresh produce to underserved communities.
That camaraderie is especially needed now, as Black communities are still experiencing the disproportionate consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and police brutality that defined the past year.
“I know that there’s a need for it because who’s going to take care of us if we don’t take care of us?” said Alexander, who is 31.
Urban farming is simply the practice of growing or producing food in an urban area. It is especially vital in underserved communities that lack access to fresh food.
In north St. Louis, an underserved community, Tosha Phonix has made supporting the work of urban farmers her life’s work. Known for her food justice activism, Phonix advocates for Black urban farmers to ensure they’re not lacking resources.
Last year, she held a tool bank at her farm in Spanish Lake where farmers could rent and donate tools. She also founded EVOLVE (Elevating Voices of Leaders Vowing for Equity), a community-based group that’s aimed at building equitable food systems in St. Louis.
Additionally, she consistently helps Black urban farmers in St. Louis and the metro-east area, especially those working in underserved communities. She helped Alexander find grant opportunities for her farm compound in East St. Louis.
“I listen to what they need,” Phonix, 33, said about her work. “I listen to what the community needs and get them the resources they need to be successful in the market. My co-director (at EVOLVE) is working on helping the community understand the political process and how to advocate for themselves, and I’m working with farmers to provide the food that’s needed for the community where grocery stores have left and abandoned communities.”
Nearly 30 census tracts in St. Louis and St. Louis County qualify as food deserts, according to the most recent data from the United States Department of Agriculture. Almost all of them are in the area’s north side. Spanish Lake, where Phonix farms three acres, is one of them.
St. Louis’ northern region is home to most of the city’s Black population. Among the issues in the area are homes decreasing in value and residents experiencing striking health disparities compared to white residents in the city’s south side. Phonix knows those problems are systemic. It’s what encourages her to continue being a conduit through which Black urban farmers can gain more support and resources.
For Phonix, that work starts with the community.
“I would be out growing food, and neighbors would come out, and it would be older neighbors and they were shocked to see me out because I’m young,” Phonix said about the community reception when she first started farming. “And we would start to have these conversations and build a relationship, and when I would leave and come back, they’d tell me they’d watch my stuff for me. That’s community. It was building community.”
Phonix’s farming journey started seven years ago as she became curious about eating healthier. Having a dietary restriction because of her Muslim faith was also a factor. Along with having her family’s farm in Spanish Lake, she has land in Walnut Park that will be used for the community to have fresh produce. Phonix grows mainly vegetables, but she also grows fruits like watermelon, cantaloupe and strawberries. She plans to grow fruit trees soon.
Phoenix said the more she started doing the work, the more she realized how easy it is for Black women urban farmers to be overlooked.
“Being a Black woman in fighting (for food justice) and not allowing anybody to limit me, I started to see the problems of my ancestors, and the deliberate effort to erase me from the work,” Phoenix said.