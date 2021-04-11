Urban farming community takes root in St. Louis area

Nearly 30 census tracts in St. Louis and St. Louis County qualify as food deserts, according to the most recent data from the United States Department of Agriculture. Almost all of them are in the area’s north side. Spanish Lake, where Phonix farms three acres, is one of them.

St. Louis’ northern region is home to most of the city’s Black population. Among the issues in the area are homes decreasing in value and residents experiencing striking health disparities compared to white residents in the city’s south side. Phonix knows those problems are systemic. It’s what encourages her to continue being a conduit through which Black urban farmers can gain more support and resources.

For Phonix, that work starts with the community.

“I would be out growing food, and neighbors would come out, and it would be older neighbors and they were shocked to see me out because I’m young,” Phonix said about the community reception when she first started farming. “And we would start to have these conversations and build a relationship, and when I would leave and come back, they’d tell me they’d watch my stuff for me. That’s community. It was building community.”