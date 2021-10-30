 Skip to main content
Urban League of Northwest Indiana gives Centier workforce diversity award

Urban League of Northwest Indiana gives Centier workforce diversity award

Urban League of Northwest Indiana gives Centier workforce diversity award

Centier Bank associates receive the Workforce Diversity Award at the Urban League of Northwest Indiana awards luncheon.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Urban League of Northwest Indiana conferred its 2021 Workforce Diversity Award on Centier Bank for incorporating diversity and inclusion at its corporate office and branches across the Hoosier State.

Merrillville-based Centier Bank, the largest privately owned bank in Indiana, was recognized partly for having five associate resource groups where employees can discuss diversity and support issues. The bank has a Black and Latino Group, an LGBTQ+ Group, a Women’s Group, a Veteran’s Group, and a Persons with Disabilities Group for its workers, said Michelle Maravilla, senior vice president of Human Resources at Centier Bank.

“The overarching intent is to create an environment for associates to be open, feel like they can come in and be safe and talk about their experiences and really feel that others are there to listen and support,” she said. “Change starts by meeting people where they are. Empowering and supporting our associates is the gateway to how we can empower and support our clients and inspire our communities.”

Centier, which employs 900 workers at more than 60 branches across the state, views diversity as not just tolerance of people from different backgrounds but "embracing and celebrating individuals’ many dimensions and qualities," said Chrisanne Christ, senior partner overseeing Human Resources Development at Centier Bank.

“It’s vital for our associates to share and hear the stories, perspectives, and experiences of one another,” Christ said. “Our associates are our most valuable resource at Centier Bank, and we want everyone to have a voice. We’re overjoyed that the Urban League of NWI chose us to receive this award."

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

