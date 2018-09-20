Urschel is the global leader in the design and manufacture of precision, high-speed size reduction machinery. With over 50 models offered, all machines are made to exacting standards at our advanced manufacturing facility in Chesterton, Indiana. We are currently seeking experienced candidates for the position of Procurement Manager.
Reporting to the Director of Procurement, the Procurement Manager is responsible for overseeing the buying and expediting functions for purchased products and services, as well as management of the supply base.
Primary job duties include:
- Management of tactical purchasing operations and internal buyers;
- Development of sourcing strategies, including implementation of programs for process improvement;
- Negotiation and procurement of capital goods and equipment;
- Identification and implementation of strategic cost savings measures;
- Monitoring of purchased product inventory value;
- Oversight of supply base, including visiting key suppliers;
- Minimization of sole and single-sourced product occurrences.
The ideal candidate for this position will be well-versed in contract negotiation, have a demonstrated history of implementing programs resulting in achieved cost savings, possess strong knowledge of strategic sourcing principles, and have a minimum of five-year’s professional procurement management experience in a manufacturing setting. Applicants must possess excellent communication skills (both oral and written), be of an analytical mindset, adept at making purchasing decisions, and have a proven ability to foster productive relationships with coworkers and suppliers.
Urschel focuses on building remarkable machinery and providing an equally outstanding work environment. Benefit highlights include employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), exceptional health insurance, generous vacation time, holidays, and 401(k) with employer contribution.
Please visit Urschel on Facebook for the application link or visit the link directly at
A kiosk is located on-site at Urschel for applicants without access to a personal computer.
1200 Cutting Edge Drive • Chesterton, IN 46304
