US commercial casinos won $43.6 billion in 2019, up 3.7%

The report tracked gambling activity in the 25 states with commercial casinos and found that 21 of them posted yearly revenue increases in 2019.

Fourteen states set records for casino revenue: Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Rhode Island.

The industry paid nearly $10.16 billion in gambling taxes, the first time that figure has ever surpassed $10 billion in the U.S.

Sports betting was behind at least part of the increases. New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case in 2018 that cleared the way for all 50 states to legalize such wagering. So far, according to the report, 20 states and the District of Columbia have passed legislation allowing legal sports betting, although several have not yet launched it.

Sportsbook operators took in $908.9 million in sports betting revenue in 2019, more than double the $430.7 million they won in 2018.

Strong growth in sports betting and internet gambling helped New Jersey report its highest gambling revenue total in a decade, up 19.5% to $3.46 billion.