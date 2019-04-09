Every day the United States Postal Service delivers 470 million pieces of mail. Whether you live in the Alaskan tundra, Florida everglades and every address in between, the mail gets delivered. U. S. Tax payer cost? Zero, Nada, Zilch, $00.00. The Postal Services generates revenue to fund operational cost solely through the sales of postage, products and services, not tax dollars.
The USPS is not going broke because of the internet. In 2006, a dysfunctional Congress manufactured the financial crisis, requiring only the USPS to pre-fund future retiree health care cost until 2081.
Today, the White House Office of Management and Budget’s is proposing to sell the USPS to corporations. If successful, it will end the delivery of mail to every address. Private companies can charge extra depending where you live. Call your congress member and demand they support our public Postal Service.
Jose DeJesus, Griffith