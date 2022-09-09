Valparaiso CEO named health and well-being champion

Beth Wrobel, CEO of Valparaiso-based HealthLinc, was named a 2022 Health and Well-Being Champion.

Wrobel won the award from The Wellness Council of Indiana, a subsidiary of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

The Indianapolis-based chamber, which represents more than 25,000 businesses across the Hoosier State, recognized one Health and Well-Being Champion from the corporate sector and another from the community sector. It honored individuals who made significant contributions to their workplace or the community at large and "whose commitment to improving the lives of Hoosiers warrants special recognition."

Wrobel has led Valparaiso-based HealthLinc for the past 22 years. She grew it from a single, free medical clinic to a federally qualified health center that operates 12 clinics, two telehealth clinics for schools and one mobile medical/dental clinic.

It employs a staff of more than 450.

"A true servant leader, Wrobel puts employee well-being at the forefront of workforce priorities," the Indiana Chamber of Commerce said in a press release. "Understanding that employees are the heart of the organization and the key to successfully living the mission to create healthy communities, she ensures employee health and well-being is woven into HealthLinc's strategic plan."

John Disher, the director of community outreach for IU Health East Central Region, was named the chamber's community champion for his work in Delaware and surrounding counties.

“Congratulations to Beth and John for their nominations and recognition as Hoosier Health and Well-Being Champions,” says Wellness Council of Indiana Executive Director Jennifer Pferrer. Their commitment to improving Indiana well-being through their workplaces and communities is something to be proud of, and we are honored to award them for their dedication and achievements.”