Valparaiso defeats West Side
Valparaiso defeats West Side

West Side’s Madison Hopkins and Ariana Robinson try to stop Valparaiso’s Becca Gerdt as she goes to the basket in the fourth quarter Saturday evening.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times

Times No. 4 Valparaiso downed host West Side 51-26 Saturday in girls basketball. Amelia Benjamin led the Vikings with 15 points. To see more photos from the game, point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link.

