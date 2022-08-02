Valparaiso grad and Purdue guard Brandon Newman to play for U.S. All-Star team in trip to Spain

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Newman to represent US: Purdue guard Brandon Newman is heading to Spain this week as part of an All-Star squad to commemorate the 30-year anniversary of the 1992 U.S. Olympic squad that captured gold, dubbed the Dream Team. Newman, a Valparaiso graduate, is one of 14 players selected to the USA East Coast All-Stars. The team will compete against three teams from Spain's Liga ACB. Newman is joined on the roster by fellow Boilermaker Ethan Morton. Apart from the three-game slate, the team will also participate in "commemorative games and activities" according to a Purdue Athletics press release. Last season, as a sophomore, Newman averaged 4.6 points and 1.9 rebounds for the Boilermakers.

SUMMER BASEBALL

Northern League announces playoff format: The Northern League shed some light on what its postseason will look like on Tuesday. The four-team bracket will feature a single-elimination semifinal round before a a best-of-three final round to crown a champion. Lake County, who's already wrapped up the No. 1 seed will host their first-round game, while the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds will face off at Oil City Stadium in Whiting. The field will also play host the championship series. The postseason begins on Aug. 8.

Northern League picks weekly awards: The Northern League's weekly awards had plenty of Region flare. The player and pitcher of the week winners that the league announced on Tuesday hailed from the league's two Region teams. Cain Headrick was named the Player of the Week. The Oilman posted a .474 batting average and a .789 slugging percentage for the week. Munster native and Lake County Corn Dog Zach Beerling was named Pitcher of the Week for his seven-inning, three-hit shutout this week.

PRO BASEBALL

Sox deal McGuire: The White Sox bolstered their bullpen at the deadline, acquiring former Red Sox reliever Jake Diekman. In return, Chicago sent Reese McGuire, a glove-first catcher. Diekman, a longtime major leaguer, brings with him a 4.23 ERA and an MLB-worst 17.5 percent walk rate.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Valpo trio given preseason honors: Three Valparaiso players were named to the Preseason All-Pioneer Football League team on Tuesday. Offensive lineman Aaron Byrd, kicker Brian Bartholomew and return man Chuck Maxwell all earned the distinction. Bartholomew was an All-PFL First Team member last season, while Maxwell was a second teamer and Byrd an honorable mention.